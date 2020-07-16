Green Island ice arena lives on after youth hockey group takes over management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, La Crosse's only indoor ice arena was at risk of closing due to mounting expensive repairs. But a local youth hockey group will now manage the facility, keeping its doors open for the many groups that use it.

The decision came after the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners unanimously approved the management contract with the River City Youth Hockey Association, effective starting in October through next spring.

"We are pleased to see," the contract, said Jared Flick, facilities supervisor with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

"This will allow hockey and other ice-related sports to remain at Green Island ice park through March 2021," he added.

After the city of La Crosse revealed earlier this year that it was looking to close the arena's doors due to finances, groups from around the area that use the facility — for everything from sled hockey to figure skating — rallied to advocate for the space.

At the time, the space needed more than $3 million in repairs, including a refrigeration system and a new rink floor.

It was also facing major revenue loss from losing several groups, including the La Crosse Curling Club, local schools, and most recently, the Coulee Region Chill, which is relocating to Oklahoma City.

