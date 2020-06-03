Group withdraws petition against Grandad Bluff "Gateway" trail citing funding issues

At that initial hearing, the city stated that it did not have the power to stop construction on the trails, as its partner and local non-profit group, Outdoor Recreation Alliance, had contracted the construction crews for the project, and that it would need to be added to the petition.

The new trail system, which would traverse up the face of La Crosse's iconic Grandad Bluff, would be multi-use, making way for both hikers and bikers alike.

But the project has been controversial among residents who live near the bluff, particularly on 29th Street and Ebner Coulee Road, who came to the city early in the year worried that the trails would cause environmental harm to the bluff and bring more traffic to their narrow residential streets.

"Obviously we never want to have any of the public unhappy with any project that we do," said Jay Odegaard, the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director.