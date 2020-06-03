Group withdraws petition against Grandad Bluff "Gateway" trail citing funding issues

A neighborhood group has withdrawn its last-ditch effort to stop construction on the controversial trail along Grandad Bluff, announcing it didn't have the money to pursue its lawsuit against the city any longer.
The civil lawsuit was filed against the city of La Crosse on May 15 by a number of individuals and a group called "Grandad Bluff Coalition." They asked a judge to temporarily stop construction on the trails on the face of the bluff, citing "irreparable" environmental harm.
But this week, the group withdrew the suit, citing that it did not have the funds to hire a civil attorney or pay a possible bond for the injunction.
"The bottom line is we have the science, we have the facts, they have the money," said Chris Clair, who has been the group's legal representation.
The petitioners provided an independent environmental study from a UW-Madison professor as part of their argument, which states that the building of trails would cause irreparable harm to the bluff.
Two weeks ago, both parties made their first appearances in court, virtually, to try the case, but Judge Todd Ziegler postponed his decision to a hearing that was scheduled for Friday.
At that initial hearing, the city stated that it did not have the power to stop construction on the trails, as its partner and local non-profit group, Outdoor Recreation Alliance, had contracted the construction crews for the project, and that it would need to be added to the petition.
The new trail system, which would traverse up the face of La Crosse's iconic Grandad Bluff, would be multi-use, making way for both hikers and bikers alike.
But the project has been controversial among residents who live near the bluff, particularly on 29th Street and Ebner Coulee Road, who came to the city early in the year worried that the trails would cause environmental harm to the bluff and bring more traffic to their narrow residential streets.
"Obviously we never want to have any of the public unhappy with any project that we do," said Jay Odegaard, the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director.
"So while it's good to be able to move forward, we still want to look at ways that we can engage the community," he said, adding that the ordeal was a learning experience for his department in being transparent with members of the community.
Construction on the trail, known as The Gateway, will start on June 10, and is anticipated to wrap up in the fall, weather permitting.
