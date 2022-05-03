Hancock resigns from Holmen School Board

After a week of controversy over a false Facebook persona, Cheryl Hancock has resigned from the Holmen School Board.

Hancock submitted her resignation after a closed school board meeting Monday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Hancock said her situation on the board had become "unmanageable" in wake of the revelations.

"The school district has much work to do, and I am stepping aside so that they can get on with it," Hancock said. "I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past two decades and am hoping that my overall record of accomplishments will someday be the legacy I leave and not this misstep."

Earlier Monday, Hancock resigned as executive director of Coulee Recovery Center. She said she planned to retire in June but pushed the date ahead due to the Facebook controversy.

Hancock was first elected to the board in 2014 and was reelected in 2017 and 2020. Her fellow board members reelected her as board president April 25 shortly after the Facebook posts became public.

Her postings, filed under the pseudonym of "Annie Allmaras," came during a contentious school board election this spring in which incumbents Rebecca Rieber and Barbara Wuensch narrowly defeated challengers Chad Updike and Josh Neumann. Neumann last week said he received 87 messages from the Allmaras account and asked the sender to stop.

Updike and Neumann both posted Facebook messages condemning Hancock's actions but urged their supporters to refrain from harassing Hancock.

"I know you're angry and disgusted, but there's proper ways to handle it," Neumann wrote. "No excuse for badgering people online. None. Zero."

The school board also expressed its disapproval in a statement issued Monday night. The board extended "a sincere apology to anyone who was impacted by these interactions on social media."

"We would like to be clear that this type of behavior has no place on our school board and in our community," the statement read.

The statement went on to say, "We want to acknowledge and thank Cheryl Hancock for her service to the district over the past 26 years. Due to her steadfast commitment to the District, we are proud of the many accomplishments under her leadership."

Hancock's statement included another apology for her online activity but denied any illegal activity. She said Holmen police told her "there was never any investigation because there was no crime."

Holmen School Board vice president Chris Lau is listed as interim president on the school district's website.

Holmen Superintendent Dr. Kristin Mueller said Tuesday that it's likely that the district will accept applications for Hancock's replacement through May 24. They will be interviewed by the board before a successor is picked at a special board meeting. Hancock's term runs through April 2023.

