Here's what's on the minds of La Crosse area voters as they head to the polls

The 2018 midterm election is acting as a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2016 general election, with record early voter turnout and hours-long wait times at polling places across the country.
In an anonymous online survey conducted between mid-October and early November, the La Crosse Tribune asked readers what issues motivated them to go to the polls during this unprecedented election cycle.
Of the respondents, we found health care to be the top issue on the minds of La Crosse area voters, while the policies and rhetoric of President Donald Trump and his administration were the second leading factor driving residents to the polls. The third issue our readers will consider while casting their ballots is the economy, in conjunction with job opportunities. Immigration, taxes and infrastructure were close behind in the tally.
Take a look at the interactive map below for a break down of the top issues by ZIP code.
