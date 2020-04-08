High voter turnout in La Crosse County on Tuesday, despite pandemic

"Our municipal clerks have been so overworked the last three weeks, and especially this last week," Dankmeyer said. "Today is the first day they get to wake up and take a deep breath."

The results from Tuesday's election won't be announced until next Monday, April 13, after 4 p.m., and likely won't be finalized until the following day.

On the ballot, voters in the county voted on key local races, such as school board members, county board seats and a mayoral race in Onalaska. They also saw a race to fill a state Supreme Court seat — the same court that voted to not postpone Tuesday's election.

The state participated in the Democratic presidential primary race. At the time, the two remaining candidates were Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but on Wednesday, Sanders announced he would be dropping out of the race.

A total of 22 states will still host presidential primaries before the Democratic National Convention, more than half of them having rescheduled to a later date.