High voter turnout in La Crosse County on Tuesday, despite pandemic

La Crosse County saw a roughly 41% voter turnout for Tuesday's election, despite pandemic worries and election whiplash from state officials.
As of Wednesday morning, about 29,251 ballots were cast across the county.
And while that number is unofficial until results come in Monday, it's already higher than the roughly 22,000 ballots from the April 2012 election, a similar race that also had only one political party in the presidential primary.
A majority of those ballots were absentee, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which reported that the county had returned 20,105 absentee ballots as of Wednesday morning, which includes those sent by mail and filed in-person.
These numbers are expected to rise slightly as ballots trickle in by mail through the week and during the weekend. Though, due to a last-minute change in the deadline extension, only those postmarked by 8 p.m. on April 7 can be counted.
The increase of absentee voting is notably higher with this election, though. In both April elections of 2012 and 2016, the amount of absentee ballots in the county were 2,156 and 6,571 respectively, according to records from the WEC.
The drastic increase was well-expected, as officials called for weeks for voters to turn to the method to avoid interaction at the polls during the pandemic. To put it into perspective, this amount of absentee ballots is comparable to the amount sent out during a general election, with the November 2016 election processing 21,886 in La Crosse County.
The total turnout for Tuesday's election will be quite a bit down from the April 2016 elections, though, which brought 44,412 voters to the polls across the county. That race saw two highly contentious party primaries, though.
The county, like most of Wisconsin, also saw a decline in the amount of poll workers, as many dropped out with worries of safety.
The amount of workers the county lost won't be known for a while, according to La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, but she reported that all polling locations were fully staffed, with 54 National Guard soldiers filling in gaps at 23 locations.
Leading up to Tuesday, municipal clerks across the county worked tirelessly to jump over unprecedented hurdles, such as filling empty poll worker spots, preparing polling places with strong safety measures, and filling an amount of absentee ballot requests that they didn't anticipate a month ago.
"Our municipal clerks have been so overworked the last three weeks, and especially this last week," Dankmeyer said. "Today is the first day they get to wake up and take a deep breath."
The results from Tuesday's election won't be announced until next Monday, April 13, after 4 p.m., and likely won't be finalized until the following day.
On the ballot, voters in the county voted on key local races, such as school board members, county board seats and a mayoral race in Onalaska. They also saw a race to fill a state Supreme Court seat — the same court that voted to not postpone Tuesday's election.
The state participated in the Democratic presidential primary race. At the time, the two remaining candidates were Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, but on Wednesday, Sanders announced he would be dropping out of the race.
A total of 22 states will still host presidential primaries before the Democratic National Convention, more than half of them having rescheduled to a later date.
The convention, where an official presidential nominee will be chosen, is set to be held in Milwaukee this year.
The date has already been postponed from mid-July to the week of Aug. 17. Some officials, including likely nominee Biden, have even suggested the event, usually gathering thousands of people, might need to be held online.
