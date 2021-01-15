Ho-Chunk Nation looks to expand business opportunities with future River Point District

The Ho-Chunk nation is actively pursuing joining the upcoming River Point District development near Downtown La Crosse, where the group is hopeful it can diversify its business opportunities.
Officials with the group have been working with city officials and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation to develop ideas since 2019, and plan to present plans for a multi-use, seven-story high-rise to officials later this month.
"The effort is being made to diversify the Ho-Chunk Nation's business opportunities, breaking away from gaming, and attempting a more sustainable venture that will endure through downward cycles in the economy," the group wrote in a statement announcing the plans.
The River Point District is a roughly 65-acre plot of land just north of downtown's edge; city officials have plans to develop it into a $22 million multi-use, waterfront destination.
Some preliminary construction is set to begin on the project this year, and officials have been hearing from developers in recent months to help eventually fill the space with vibrant businesses, housing and more.
"I think it would be terrific to have the Ho-Chunk to participate at River Point District," said Blair Williams of Wired Properties, lead developer for the project. "We are confident that the Ho-Chunk Nation has the ability to deliver a development of the highest quality and caliber."
The group is considering constructing a multi-use, high-rise building that would house commercial office and retail space on its first floor, a regional Ho-Chunk Nation office and Youth Services meeting space on its second floor, and condos on the top four-to-five floors.
"Housing is always in demand," said Sam Bachmeier with LADCO. "There is a shortage of housing in the La Crosse area. People always need a place to live regardless of the current economic situation."
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said, "We will be fulfilling the need for housing in the La Crosse area, as well as providing a meeting place and youth services for our tribal members and children.
"The Three Rivers House in La Crosse has been our regional office for many years and perhaps now would be a good time to provide a new, exciting facility for our people."
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is endorsing the proposal, according to the Ho-Chunk's announcement, as well as advocating for creating a tax-exempt parcel for the tribe's new development.