Ho-Chunk Nation looks to expand business opportunities with future River Point District

"I think it would be terrific to have the Ho-Chunk to participate at River Point District," said Blair Williams of Wired Properties, lead developer for the project. "We are confident that the Ho-Chunk Nation has the ability to deliver a development of the highest quality and caliber."

The group is considering constructing a multi-use, high-rise building that would house commercial office and retail space on its first floor, a regional Ho-Chunk Nation office and Youth Services meeting space on its second floor, and condos on the top four-to-five floors.

"Housing is always in demand," said Sam Bachmeier with LADCO. "There is a shortage of housing in the La Crosse area. People always need a place to live regardless of the current economic situation."

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said, "We will be fulfilling the need for housing in the La Crosse area, as well as providing a meeting place and youth services for our tribal members and children.

"The Three Rivers House in La Crosse has been our regional office for many years and perhaps now would be a good time to provide a new, exciting facility for our people."