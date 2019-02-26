A town hall meeting Monday, March 4, aims to make the case for “yes” votes in advisory referendums on redistricting reform on the April 2 ballot in La Crosse and Vernon counties.
The “fair maps” meeting, to take place starting at 6 p.m. at the Holmen Area Library, 121 W. Legion St., will focus on the referendums, which call for establishing an impartial process to redraw Wisconsin’s state and congressional districts after the 2020 census. This legislation, proponents argue, would bring fairness, transparency and competitiveness to Wisconsin legislative elections.
Former state Sen. Tim Cullen, co-chair of the Fair Elections Project Wisconsin Campaign and chairman of Common Cause Wisconsin’s board, will speak on recent history of gerrymandering and offer a solution in nonpartisan redistricting for our future.
Patrick Barlow, La Crosse County Board member for the 22nd District, will speak to the local effects of gerrymandering. He will explain how it has affected the county board and residents of La Crosse County.
This event is the first in a series of informational programs being hosted in March to raise public awareness of the April 2 advisory referendum and encourage voter turnout. Upcoming program dates are March 12 in Viroqua and March 27 in La Crosse.
Voters in six Wisconsin counties have already passed the “fair maps” nonpartisan redistricting referendum by an overwhelming margin.
The town hall meetings are co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, Driftless Voter Coalition, Vernon Friends of Fair Maps, Fair Elections Project and Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
All the meetings are free and open to the public.
