Ryan Ostreng will become the next chief of the Holmen Area Fire Department.

Ostreng was chosen during a meeting of the department's board of directors Thursday. He assumes his new position April 3.

The department serves residents in the village of Holmen and town of Holland. The two municipalities approved a referendum last November to increase personnel and funding for the department.

"We look forward to Ryan bringing his wealth of education and experience to the department as it grows to meet the needs of the Holmen and Holland communities," fire board president Patrick Barlow said.

Ostreng is a fire captain and deputy emergency management director for the city of Rochester Fire Department in Minnesota. He holds a master of arts degree in organizational leadership and emergency management.

The department will conduct a swearing-in ceremony for Ostreng at a date and time to be determined.