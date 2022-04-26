Holmen School Board president admits to using fake social media profile

The leader of the Holmen School Board apologized Tuesday for using a fake social media account that she used to engage in discourse about the spring election.

Cheryl Hancock confirmed with the Tribune Tuesday that she used a Facebook profile, which she called an "alter ego," under the pseudonym of "Annie Allmaras," during a particularly contentious election for the Holmen School Board.

"I can do better and be better," Hancock said in a statement. "While my intention was to use the profile to correct misinformation, I recognize it was a lapse in judgment which I regret and apologize for."

Hancock, who was not up for reelection, said the account has since been deactivated and that she will step away from social media for a while.

"Although we're all entitled to our thoughts and opinions, I know that I can do better," Hancock said.

She emphasized in her statement that the opinions she shared using the page were her own, and do not reflect the opinion of the school board, district, or its staff and students.

A document that was shared with the Tribune by Bill Feehan, chairman of the La Crosse County Republican Party, appears to show the Facebook profile engaging with residents and school board candidates. The comments ranged from the spring election, COVID-19 and mask policy and other school board and district matters.

Josh Neumann, who lost in the election for school board earlier this month, said on his campaign Facebook page on Tuesday that he had 87 messages with Hancock's fake account and at times asked her to stop engaging with him on social media.

"She doubled down on the deception over and over and made deceiving statements to the very public she's sworn to represent. She felt invincible and above the rules," Neumann wrote.

Neumann stated he was made aware the profile was being run by Hancock in early February and reported the matter to the police. The document shared by Feehan, which was also circulated online on Monday, also stated that sensitive details uncovered by "investigators" were shared with the police.

It was reported that Hancock told the school board about the profile just before the board meeting Monday night, but it was not broadcast on the board's livestream. Hancock was reelected as board president at the meeting.

"I'm grateful for the reelection as president and your confidence in me in doing that and I look forward, again, working with you," Hancock said.

In her statement, Hancock pointed to a board workshop on the books for the summer that will address "this very type of situation and how to move forward and unite."

Hancock said, "I am sorry that my actions may have affected our progress but am committed to being a better person and regain the trust of many of our staff, community members and other stakeholders."

