Holmen High School is about to grow.
On Tuesday, exactly two-thirds of district residents (66.7 percent) backed a $23.5 million bond referendum to expand and remodel the high school. In a separate ballot question, 65.1 percent of voters approved $460,000 in recurring annual funding, so that the district will be able to operate the new space.
District administrator Kristin Mueller described the expansion of the high school as critical — there is a large bubble of students moving through the middle school, and the high school would have become overcrowded if the district did nothing.
The plan calls for the construction of a new fine arts center and gymnasium, and the expansion of elective and activity spaces.
Administrators say most of the spacing issues are found not in classrooms, but in those elective areas, like the music room and weight room.
Funds will also be set aside for various maintenance projects, including the installation of new ventilation and cooling systems.
But the referendum was about more than bricks and mortar, school officials said.
The 72,000 additional square feet, especially the fine arts center, will cement the high school’s reputation as a community gathering place, they said.
“It harkens back to the days when the school district was the core of the community,” said Jay Clark, assistant district administrator. “Holmen is a little like that.”
Tuesday’s vote is yet another example of the Holmen school district’s strong track record with area voters.
New elementary schools were approved in 1998 and 2007.
An addition to the middle school was approved in 2004.
And safety and security improvements, including new locking systems and cameras, were approved in 2017.
Clark attributes the high success rate — 10 of the past 11 referendum questions have passed — to the district’s willingness to listen to the community, and its ability to keep property taxes level.
Now, the district’s attention shifts to developing concept designs for expansion and remodel.
Construction is slated to wrap up as early as December 2020.
Holmen School District question 1: $23.5 million building referendum
|6 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,612
|66.7
|No
|3,291
|33.3
Holmen School District question 2: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|6 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,430
|65.1
|No
|3,448
|34.9
Viroqua rejects school expansion
For Viroqua Area Schools, election day was an entirely different story.
Voters soundly defeated a $36.8 million plan to expand and remodel the elementary school and the high/middle school, with 75.9 percent of voters against it.
The plan called for new classrooms, a new elementary gym, a new agriculture and tech ed space and a new community fitness center.
District officials said these projects would have helped the schools absorb an influx of students -- enrollment has increased by roughly 6 percent since 2012, and is expected to grow in the coming years.
Viroqua School District: $36.82 million building referendum
|Final
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|939
|24
|No
|2,950
|76
