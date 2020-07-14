Hopeful federal infrastructure bill sets western Wisconsin up for success, local officials say

The House bill will still lend a lot of funding toward traditional infrastructure, which Thompson said will help Wisconsin’s new efforts to rehabilitate its roads “tremendously,” since 25% of the state’s transportation budget is federally funded.

"I think that most people that live in Wisconsin, just by traveling can see, that in the last decade we have let our infrastructure deteriorate more than we are used to," Thompson, who added that all 317 state road projects for 2020 are moving forward smoothly, and that reduced traffic caused by the pandemic is actually helping crews.

The bill, which could be the largest investment in infrastructure in more than 15 years if passed as is, faces a big hurdle to be passed in the Senate, receiving pushback almost immediately from Republicans.

But Kind said that the Trump administration is interested, and that negotiations are ongoing, adding that the bill could prove particularly timely in the time of COVID.

"If we can get something like this passed by the end of the year, that could couple, hopefully, with the development of a vaccine for this virus," he said, "then we could be poised to take off in 2021 with the good-paying jobs that would come from an infrastructure legislation such as this."

