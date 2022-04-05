Housing for Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood heading before city council

Some housing projects for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood will go before the La Crosse Common Council this month, as well as some other nearby projects.

The City Plan Commission gave its stamp of approval to a number of developments on Monday night, which will go before the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday and to the council next week.

One of those projects includes two new townhouses at 1024, 1034 and 1038 Denton Street.

The homes, which are being developed by Steve Schlicht, according to the application, will each have four living units and two detached garages. The units are intended to be sold individually, similarly to condominiums, but there will be no deed restriction in place to maintain the new owners wouldn't rent them out.

Some residents were concerned about the development, saying they would prefer single family homes or assurances that they would always be owner-occupied and not turned into rentals.

The city originally acquired one of the properties in 2020 and removed an existing triplex. In 2021, the property owner next to this lot offered to sell their property to the city.

Staff met with the PPH Neighborhood association and invited surrounding property owners to participate during the planning process. Two proposals for the site were submitted and, with input from the neighborhood, the city chose Schlict's proposal, in-part because the townhouse exterior would fit in more with the neighborhood, officials said.

The rezoning for the project passed on a narrow vote, with council members Scott Neumeister, Chris Kahlow and commissioner Matt Gallagher, voting no. Neumeister said he wanted to make sure the project has more discussion.

"I just want to dig in a little deeper before the council," he said.

The developers of Farnam Flats want to move forward with their original plan to construct four additional apartments on the building's first floor after a commercial tenant could again not be found to fill the space.

Owners first proposed converting its first floor into residential units in January after they were unsuccessful in finding commercial interest.

The change in plans was put off for several months after there was a new nibble on a possible commercial tenant. But that interest has since faded.

The Plan Commission approved moving forward with the plan with one opposing vote from commissioner James Cherf.

Near the PPH Neighborhood, Mayo Clinic Health System is requesting to vacate an alley to better unify its parking lots.

The alley is located between 11th, 10th, Ferry and Division streets, a block that is almost entirely used for Mayo parking lots.

Vacating, or eliminating, the alley would be in order to realign spaces of the parking lot and repave the surface so that it no longer has a "patchwork" appearance.

This plan would increase the amount of parking spaces on this block from 235 to 243. According to the staff report, a community garden on the north side of the block could also be turned into 26 additional potential parking spaces.

The alley that would be vacated currently has existing overhead power lines. Xcel Energy would reroute them for this plan.

Additionally, staff reported that while Mayo would need to incorporate stormwater management in its plan, it would not likely need to meet design standards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.