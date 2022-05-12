Houska Park: City council approves $262,000 for campground that will house homeless this summer

The city received the official OK to spend $262,000 on maintenance and operations at Houska Park, which is serving as a campground for individuals experiencing homelessness for the summer.
These funds were approved unanimously by the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday and are coming from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
La Crosse has officially designated Houska Park, an island park just south of downtown, as a campground where those without stable housing can camp out and sleep without fear of being ticketed, and with centralized access to resources.
These funds will go toward supports such as port-a-potties and wash stations, security, dumpsters and staffing.
