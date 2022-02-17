Houska Park to be temporary space for homeless again while search for bridge housing continues

The city of La Crosse will allow individuals experiencing homelessness to temporarily live in Houska Park as it did last year while the search for bridge housing continues.

To accommodate this, the park will be designated as a campground for one season after the Board of Park Commissioners' vote of approval Thursday night, though it will need to receive appropriate permits from the county and state, too.

Officials agreed that it wasn't a perfect situation but that it was a solution to an emergency that could come April 1 when the lease at a local hotel where around 100 unhoused individuals are currently staying expires.

"It's not something that we as staff are saying, 'Hey this is perfect.' But this is essential to have in a month-and-a-half from now," Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard said to the board.

Odegaard emphasized to the board several times that the use of Houska Park is only temporary while the city continues to find a location for a bridge housing project. This type of housing serves as a transition between homelessness and secure housing.

"I want to make it very clear that the city is working diligently on another location," Odegaard said. "This is a temporary location until we can make the next property available."

Odegaard said it was "one of the last ideas" his staff wanted to bring forward as the city had hoped to not need the park again.

The city is closer to finding a bridge housing location after a previous bid on a property fell through, Odegaard said. The exact details of the new site were not revealed Thursday. But he said there is hope it could be secured "in a very short period of time."

Regardless, Odegaard said, the space would not be ready to house those currently staying at the Econo Lodge by April 1, meaning Houska Park would serve as a bridge of sorts to the bridge housing project.

Some officials were concerned there was no end date included. Odegaard said he felt comfortable with a specific date attached to the resolution, and said if it grew beyond a temporary use it would be brought back to the board.

It was ultimately approved by the board to be a season-long designation, which according to the state wouldn't expire until June 30 of next year, though a seasonal or temporary permit may differ. But Odegaard again stated it was not the city's intention to use the site for that long and that the board could set a smaller timeline.

Some officials were displeased that a solution wasn't found sooner.

"I stated back when we approved the money for the Econo Lodge that I would like to see a plan on the mayor's desk by February 1. Well here we are on February 17 and we're not really sure what we're doing," council member Chris Woodard said.

An alternative to using Houska Park was the possibility of extending the lease at the Econolodge, but according to Odegaard the most recent quote the city received was for about $200,000 a month.

"When we look at the feasibility of extension, every penny that we put in there is money that we're not going to be able to put directly into the long-term fix," he said.

Woodard said he preferred extending the hotel lease. He said he's heard concerns from constituents about using the park and that he had worries about residents staying in the park in April when weather can still be unpredictable.

Others saw the urgency in the temporary solution.

"This is an emergency. People may not see it as an emergency, but in this particular case, these people have no home," commissioner Tracy Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said she believed the city had the capacity to make an emergency declaration for the park to be used as a campground, though she had

This campground designation for Houska Park is different from what the city did last year, which was more of an informal understanding that individuals could stay there.

The official labeling of a campground will help keep the city "accountable," Odegaard said, by making sure it maintains certain standards required by the county and state, such as bathroom facilities, potable water, electricity, trash and more. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being considered to help support these amenities.

Staff will also be able to better enforce park rules with the campground label.

With concerns of safety, Odegaard said his staff is continuing to work closely with the police department. He said they're in support of the plan, and that a private security firm that monitored parts of the neighborhood such as the marina and the boathouses last year could be used again.

The number one "point of contention" last year, Odegaard said, was between individuals living in the park and dog park visitors. This year dog parks will be offered at Wittenberg Park and Hass Park as alternatives while the campground is in place.

The use of Houska Park and the Econolodge have also brought a lot of positives, Odegaard said, including the ability to centralize services offered by agencies around the community, and using the park in this interim window will help continue that.

The board approved the campground designation with one abstention from council member Chris Kahlow, who said she was "conflicted,"and a no from Littlejohn.

The city already operates a campground at Pettibone Park and Odegaard said it has previously also operated temporary campgrounds for events or Boy Scout camps.

Permits from the county and state are the next steps. Odegaard said he was not sure how the permit process would go with the state but that he was already in contact with the county.

Odegaard said it's not the intention to use the park as an official campground without the permits, but that there are "degrees" to what it means to operate a campground.

More information on the campground and potential bridge housing location is expected next month. Securing a bridge housing site would go before the La Crosse Common Council for approval.

