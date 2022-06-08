'I wasn't alone:' La Crosse's Econo Lodge shelter helped people find treatment, housing and hope

When a woman named Lindsey told a group of people at La Crosse City Hall that she had finally secured sober living for herself, you could feel the support in the room.

Lindsey had been staying at a La Crosse hotel that was turned into a shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness over the winter. But on Tuesday, she appeared over livestream from Madison, where she had just completed treatment for substance abuse.

Those in the gallery of the council chambers included colleagues, neighbors and friends, who had lived and worked at the hotel. They hugged each other and shed tears. They applauded at moments of triumph that were shared, like Lindsey’s.

La Crosse Common Council members joined them in their celebrations at times as they listened to a presentation on the city-funded program, given by Karuna Housing, a new, local agency that managed the day-to-day operations at the hotel.

The city rented the Econo Lodge hotel this past winter, offering it as a space for those experiencing homelessness to stay.

On the first night of operations in November, 116 individuals were moved into the hotel, and an average of 100 individuals were served each night until the spring when the city shifted services to a campground at Houska Park.

Julie McDermid, the executive director of Karuna Housing, described both the successes and the roadbumps the project faced, and how the program might look in the future if continued — especially as another solution for the next winter is needed in just a few months.

One of Karuna’s largest goals at the hotel was to both get people to the shelter, but also keep them there. This was particularly important when it came to substance abuse, and Karuna used a “harm reduction” approach, meant to focus on positive change, rather than punishment or judgment.

McDermid said drugs were not allowed at the Econo Lodge, but individuals weren’t kicked out for it. Instead, staff used those moments as opportunities to engage with individuals and present options for treatment.

Narcan was also available on-site. Though McDermid said she couldn’t share how often it was used, she said there were 180 doses made available.

Additionally, some residents volunteered for the hotel’s neighborhood watch program, helping to monitor the building for things such as theft, but also for drug use, especially for neighbors who they knew struggled with substance abuse or were at risk for overdose.

“I think we really created an environment that provided dignity and respect to the individuals we served. It created a safe space and a mental space for people to have conversations about making changes,” McDermid said.

About 35 individuals were discharged from the hotel for various reasons. Largely, people were only asked to leave when they endangered individuals or property.

When they were asked to leave, Karuna staff tried to stay connected with individuals and would typically try to connect them with one of the other shelters in the city, sometimes even providing transportation. No one was discharged after 8:30 p.m. because they wouldn’t be able to access another shelter after that point.

McDermid said there was estimated to be up to $55,000 in damage at the hotel from the winter. Those costs include replacing and repairing items in addition to general wear and tear. The city budgeted for $20,000 to cover damage, and any additional costs will be covered by Karuna.

Officials said they faced rumors and concerns about drug and sex trafficking happening at the hotel, but McDermid said those claims were overblown.

“Certainly we saw some drug deals happening,” she said. “But I don’t think that it rose to the level that people made accusations about.”

In regards to sex trafficking, McDermid said that there were some women who came to the hotel with male companions who were abusing them, and that with coordination with New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, staff was often able to provide those women a safe space and sometimes even escape the abuse.

Karuna reported that 52 clients had experienced or were actively fleeing domestic violence.

McDermid described that the hotel was a collaborative environment, and staff worked with clients to improve the shelter space. Residents developed the idea to discharge people temporarily for three days for disruptive behavior, and the idea to form the neighborhood watch program.

In total, there were a 139 single adults and nine families, including 10 adults and 12 children, who used the shelter and services at the Econo Lodge.

A second chance at life

At Tuesday’s meeting, a handful of individuals shared their stories about staying at the Econo Lodge and the support they received.

One man named Ian appeared through a video, having just recently completed treatment for substance abuse. He announced to the group that he was entering sober living the following day after being on a waitlist.

He said he underwent treatment twice because of health complications that occurred the first time. But he said he only received encouragement from the staff at the hotel through that journey.

“I never felt judged when I went back. I never felt judged before I left,” Ian said. “These guys are my heroes.”

He said he is now 40 days clean, and that it was because staff didn’t give up on him, and neither did he.

“I wasn’t alone,” he said. “I’m just grateful to have another chance at life.”

When Lindsey shared similar news that she had found sober living in Madison after completing treatment, the group erupted in cheers.

She said it was like a lightbulb went off when staff told her she could access treatment, which she felt was never an option.

“The fact that they were fighting more for me and my life and my recovery than I was, changed the trajectory of my life and now I have it back,” Lindsey said.

Another woman named Jen shared that after experiencing homelessness on and off for 10 years while also battling addiction, she’s now been sober for six months and has a job after receiving support at the Econo Lodge.

Jen is still staying at the hotel with the help of state rental assistance, and she considers her room her home while she keeps looking for permanent housing. She is considering going back to school for nursing, and said that having the housing gave her “so much more effort to keep going.”

McDermid shared other stories of people who received help at the hotel. One woman who was resistant to group home settings and instead found “community” by living on the streets, though it exacerbated her alcoholism. When she finally entered the program at the hotel, she was able to become completely sober on her own.

“She was able to find community without using that substance,” McDermid said.

James, a veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury and battled substance abuse, was able to get into a peer respite site and receive treatment at Veterans Affairs. A transgender woman found safety — and freedom to wear her thigh-high boots — at the hotel that she didn’t find on the streets or at other shelters. A family with a newborn was able to find stable housing.

McDermid noted that these were just a handful of stories from a large population that was served at the hotel, and she said that the small steps many people made toward healing should be celebrated, too.

In total, at least 13 additional individuals left the hotel with employment, 30 with healthcare, and 47 with FoodShare benefits. About 53 individuals continue to either be temporarily or permanently housed — some of them still at the Econo Lodge — and at least 10 entered some type of treatment or long-term care facility. About 45 individuals moved to Houska Park, and about 25 left for another shelter.

“It doesn’t matter that not everybody ‘passed,’” McDermid said, referencing the plot from the 1987 movie “Summer School” that she used as an example of growth.

“It matters that everybody improved. That everybody worked hard. And not everybody in our program got into housing, not everybody went to treatment. But we certainly had a lot of folks that made a lot of improvements in their lives,” she said.

What’s next?

Now that the Econo Lodge program is largely packed up, Karuna is hoping to establish a permanent site to provide this type of supportive housing program again, but on a smaller scale.

McDermid said that while staff was able to manage the large amount of residents at the hotel last winter, working with a smaller group of clients can help them make more of an impact.

But she said she is already worried about the winter.

“My personal opinion is that we’re probably, almost even a little behind at this point in doing something for this winter,” McDermid said. “There is a huge number of people down at Houska Park, and I think it’s growing each day. This is going to be a big problem in the winter.”

McDermid said that groups are currently beginning to plan for the winter, and that collaboration is happening across the different agencies in the community.

Finding a solution to the city’s growing homelessness issue is one problem, but understanding the root of why it has increased in recent years is another.

McDermid said that every community’s homelessness issue is different, and that because most of the people who experience homelessness in La Crosse are from the area, it indicates how severe the issue is.

“I think in La Crosse, if you become homeless, usually that’s a pretty good signal that you’ve got some serious issues, because you probably have family here or close friends that would be willing to take you in. And if you’re in shelter or on the streets, it says that those relationships have been broken,” McDermid said.

She said, “It just sort of reinforces that we have a population that is extremely high need.”

McDermid thanked the city council for approving what she described as both a “controversial” and “bold” project. She said it changed people’s lives, and that the Econo Lodge program proved that similar services are needed in the city.

“Was this a perfect project? Not by any stretch of the imagination. Was this project innovative, creative, daring, maybe a little crazy? Absolutely,” McDermid said. “But most importantly, was this project compassionate? Was it kind? Immeasurably.”

