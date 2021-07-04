Ice packs, ice cream and vacation cut short: Behind the scenes of Biden's visit

The shop received a heads up from Biden’s staff on Monday that it was a possibility he would stop in, with some of his staffers stopping in as customers to scope the place out. But the team didn’t know for sure until just an hour before.

To pull off a visit like this, Peterslie said, the ice cream and sweet shop was told that staff or anyone inside the building had to be scanned in by security and couldn’t leave until the visit was over. Other spectators could be outside, and Biden visited with some of them on his way in.

Staffers told The Pearl team details as specific as which doors would be used and where people would stand.

“We just sat back and took it all in because it was definitely — there was a lot going on,” she said.

One Pearl employee celebrated her first day on the job with a visit from the president, while another longtime employee, Helen Hale, was the one who served him, as well as Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind who all got scoops of their own — on Biden.

“It was really, really special, I think,” Peterslie said. “It was nice for him to come to a local business and take the time and all of the work I know that goes into being able to do that and to visit us.”