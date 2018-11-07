Try 1 month for 99¢

Democrat Jeff Smith has claimed the District 31 seat in the Wisconsin Senate.

Smith earned 51.6 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting, as he fended off two opponents: Republican Mel Pittman (46.1 percent) and Green Party candidate Aaron Camacho (2.3 percent).

During the campaign, Smith said he was especially concerned about protecting residents' access to health care, and retooling a K-12 funding system he described as broken.

“Prominent issues for most people always comes down to health care,” said Smith, who has proposed a single-payer system in which the government would cover residents’ medical bills.

“I’ve talked with a lot of people, and they’re afraid they’ll lose coverage because of pre-existing conditions. It makes them really nervous.”

On the subject of school funding, Smith said he would work to abolish state revenue limits and provide more financial support to small, rural school districts.

“You talk to people in rural Wisconsin, and these small towns really flow around their school,” he said. “In every shop window, in every yard, there are signs supporting the high school football team.

“We need to give districts … the funding they need to support their schools, teachers and students.”

Smith, 63, a resident of Brunswick, spent much of his life running a window-cleaning business he inherited from his father. He served in the Assembly from 2007 to 2011 and has remained active in Democratic politics in the years since.

His victory ensures that the District 31 seat will remain under Democratic control, where it has been since 2006. Kathleen Vinehout opted not to run for a fourth term, instead making an unsuccessful bid for governor.

District 31 covers a wide swath of west-central Wisconsin, just north of La Crosse. It includes parts of Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Buffalo, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, Eau Claire and Clark counties.

La Crosse area contested legislative results

Candidate Votes Percent
31 Senate District
185 of 185 precincts
Mel Pittman (R) 35,685 46.06
Jeff Smith (D) 40,022 51.65
Aaron Camacho (G) 1,776 2.29
70th Assembly District
60 of 60 precincts
Nancy VanderMeer (R) 15,026 61.97
Cari Fay (D) 9,222 38.03
92nd Assembly District
70 of 70 precincts
Treig Pronschinske (R) 12,956 55.35
Rob Grover (D) 10,451 44.65
94th Assembly District
24 of 24 precincts
Albert Rohland (R) 11,567 39.78
Steve Doyle (D) 17,496 60.16
96th Assembly District
76 of 76 precincts
Paul Buhr (D) 11,545 48.38
Loren Oldenburg (R) 12,316 51.62

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

