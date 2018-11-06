Democrat Jeff Smith held a slim lead over Republican Mel Pittman, but the race for the District 31 seat in the Wisconsin Senate was still too close to call late Tuesday.
Smith had received 53 percent of the vote with a majority of precincts reporting, compared to Pittman’s 44 percent. As of 10:50 p.m., 37 percent of the votes had not been counted.
Both candidates described this election as a critical one in the state of Wisconsin.
Smith said he was especially concerned about protecting residents’ right to health care. Pittman said he would fight for farmers.
“Prominent issues for most people always comes down to health care,” said Smith, who has proposed a single-payer system in which the government would cover residents’ medical bills.
“I’ve talked with a lot of people, and they’re afraid they’ll lose coverage because of pre-existing conditions. It makes them really nervous.”
Said Pittman: “Being a farmer all my life, I’m well aware of issues in regard to soil erosion, water quality, things like that. I take a back seat to no one as far as advocating for clean, good drinking water.”
Smith, 63, a resident of Brunswick, spent much of his life running a window-cleaning business he inherited from his father. He served in the Assembly from 2007 to 2011 and has remained active in Democratic politics in the years since.
Pittman, 63, runs a a dairy farm in the village of Plum City. He has served on the Pierce County Board for 12 of the past 14 years, and is an active member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
The District 31 seat has been held by Democrat Kathleen Vinehout since 2006. She opted not to run for a fourth term, instead making an unsuccessful bid for governor.
District 31 covers a wide swath of west-central Wisconsin, just north of La Crosse. It includes parts of Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Buffalo, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, Eau Claire and Clark counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.