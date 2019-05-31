Sen. Ron Johnson called for a fortified southern border to block illegal drugs and undocumented immigrants from entering the country during a press conference Thursday in Onalaska.
Johnson, who visited the Onalaska American Legion for a closed-door, hour-long forum with local law enforcement, said he hears a common refrain whenever he meets with police and sheriff’s departments.
“I always ask the biggest issue … and every time it’s problems from our unsecure border and all the drugs flowing through,” said Johnson, R-Wisconsin. He touted Operation Safe Return, a proposed program that would return people without an asylum claim to their home countries, as a possible solution.
“Hopefully,” he said, “we can begin that pilot program, start sending people home in a very safe way, those that don’t have a valid asylum claim, and deter further illegal immigration.”
Jeff Wolf, La Crosse County sheriff, echoed the senator’s comments, saying the benefits of a secure border would ripple all the way up to the Coulee Region. He said the topic, as it relates to drug trafficking especially, dominated Thursday’s forum.
“We discussed how much money is spent on the war on drugs, but we’re not really getting anywhere,” Wolf said. “There’s a lot of politics involved in what happens on the border, but if law enforcement can slow down drug trafficking, it’s going to help our communities.”
Johnson said immigration laws should not be so restrictive, however, that they prevent or discourage migrant workers from coming here. Wisconsin, he said, would take a major hit if that happened.
“When I talked to farmers during farm breakfasts, they said: ‘We need to fix our immigration system. We won’t be able to milk our cows without immigrant labor, so fix this,’” Johnson said. “I really believe we’re getting close to bipartisan support to solve the current crisis at the border. But right along with that, we need to have a legal immigration system that makes a lot more sense.”
Speaking with reporters, Johnson addressed a few other national issues.
The senator described the escalating trade war between President Trump and China as potentially debilitating to Wisconsin.
The conflict is doing “a lot of financial harm. Wisconsin farmers and Wisconsin manufacturers … are in particular being targeted by retaliatory tariffs,” Johnson said. “At the same time, what’s amazing is the patience and the benefit of the doubt that American farmers and manufacturers are giving to this president.
“They’re sick of China cheating. They’re sick of China stealing our intellectual property. They’re sick of China not following the rules. If this is what it takes, they’re willing to support the president to be a tough negotiator.”
Johnson said he would support the right of the president and Senate to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court, even in an election year, aligning himself with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
Republicans blocked Merrick Garland from a hearing or vote after he was nominated by President Obama in March 2016.
“It’s a completely different situation,” Johnson said. “In this case, we have a Republican president and a Republican Senate. There’s two totally different constitutional duties. One is to nominate, one is to confirm. There’s no conflict there.”
Johnson, meanwhile, was less than satisfied by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public comments Wednesday — his first since beginning his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller refused to clear Trump of any crimes or wrongdoing, saying: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”
“I would have hoped that, after 18 months, we would have brought closure to this case,” Johnson said Thursday. “Special Counsel Mueller yesterday did anything but bring closure to it. I think that’s very unfortunate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This guy.... How about some more embarrassing conspiracy theories Ron? How'd those turn out? Just go back to doing whatever McConnell tells you to do and stop pretending you care about WI.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.