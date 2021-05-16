Increased apartment values worries renters, landlords in already tight La Crosse housing market

“That cuts into our bottom line, because we do run this like a business,” he said. “Unfortunately the cost is going to be passed on to the tenant. The consumer. And I don’t want to do that.”

Nickelatti owns around 50 properties in La Crosse, he said, and has seen some of the new assessments showing between $30,000 and $50,000 increases. He hires a property management company who is likely to handle navigating if and how much rent will go up, but he is worried it will cause some good tenants to leave.

Mayor Reynolds, who only recently took office after running a campaign that put housing at its foundation, told the Tribune that he doesn’t think the increased values at apartment buildings should cause major increases to rent because landlords have historically overpriced their apartments in the city — but that rent increases likely will still happen because of that very practice.

“There are (some landlords) who realize that they have a seller’s market when it comes to rental properties, and they’re doing their damndest to make sure that they make as much as they can on that,” Reynolds said. “I do believe that we’re going to have landlords who are going to do their best to continue to push those rents up as high as they can, knowing there is a shortage of affordable housing in the city.