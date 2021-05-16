Increased apartment values worries renters, landlords in already tight La Crosse housing market

Hundreds of apartments in the city of La Crosse could see rents grow after their values increased during annual assessments, causing concern for tenants and landlords in a city that already faces a tight housing market.
During the city’s annual assessment analysis, in order to keep up with state standards, 553 different multi-family residential properties saw an average of a 36% value increase, which could boost rent at similar rates.
This comes as the city already grapples with a tight housing market and limited low-income options. Some tenants are concerned about what even higher rents could mean for them, while property owners will soon be faced with the tough decisions on who will foot the difference: themselves or their renters?
The city assessment office completes an analysis of every property each year, which then tells them which properties need to be reassessed to better match the market value, or the going rate for similar properties.
The state of Wisconsin requires that every municipality fall within 10% of market value once every five years.
The big increase apartments in La Crosse are seeing is to meet that requirement is in part because the city took a year off in 2020 from assessments due to the pandemic — a “maintenance year,” the assessor’s office said. Apartment values in the city dropped from meeting 74% of the market value in 2019 to 60% in 2020 — a big gap to bridge in state compliance.
“If we don’t, we get penalized by the state,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. “They’ll come in and do the assessment for us. So we have to comply.”
After this latest round of assessments — which compared properties to a “strong” market, the assessor’s office said — apartments are now up to par, on average within 90% of market value.
But what will be the exact impact of these value hikes?
Assessments are only benchmarks that let municipalities and property owners know how much a property is worth. They do not directly affect rent prices, but higher assessments can drive landlords to raise them anyway.
Come budget season, the city, county and school district will all take these new assessed values into account when setting their mill rates, which determine how much in property taxes governments will collect in order to pay for things in the upcoming year.
Then it will be up to individual property owners to decide what types of rent increases, if any, are needed to make up the increase in taxes.
The city of La Crosse told the Tribune it did not have an available comprehensive list that compared the change in value for the 535 apartments. Residents can search for their address on the La Crosse County online parcel search tool to compare assessments over the years.
For Trisha Abbott-Mathews, the possibility of rents increasing has the potential to uproot her family.
“We would either have to give up seeing one of our children to be able to move out of La Crosse County, because we only have that child half the time, so we have to be close,” she said. “So we would either have to give up one of our children, or we would have to choose between raising the children and paying our bills.
“And that shouldn’t be a choice that should have to be made,” Abbott-Mathews said.
Her family of five currently rents a four-bedroom place for $1,330 a month, over 50% of their monthly income. She has been renting in La Crosse after moving here about a decade ago from a small town.
“It’s been horrible. I mean money-wise, because it’s so much more,” Abbott-Mathews said of living in the city.
When she first moved from Melrose to La Crosse, it was a bit easier for her to find rentals because it was just her. But now as both her family and rent prices have grown, it’s become more difficult to find an affordable, quality living space, especially with her criminal record, which means she “can’t be picky.”
Plus, Abbott-Mathew’s family doesn’t quite qualify for low-income housing in a city with sparse affordable housing options, leaving them in a housing gap that many in the city experience.
“And that’s where we’re stuck at. So I think closing that gap, honestly, would be helpful,” Abbott-Mathews said. “Because if you can’t afford your bills, you can’t afford your bills. No matter how much you make. It’s not like we can just downsize to a two bedroom apartment or something that’s going to cost almost as much with five people and two pets.”
Single mom Bekka Gnewikow has similar worries about possible rent increases. Her family is already living in low-income housing using a Section 8 voucher, and are facing a rent increase in August.
Gnewikow said that this, in addition to the discrimination her two children of color sometimes face when apartment hunting — property owners have asked her, a white woman, if her kids are going to “behave” — as well as the difficulty finding accommodating spaces for her special needs daughter, makes it hard for them to find livable spaces.
“There’s no affordable housing for single moms in the city of La Crosse,” Gnewikow said. She is part of the South Side Moms, an advocacy group of parents whose members discuss housing often, among other inequities in the city.
Real estate agent and property manager Spenser Nickelatti is also worried about what the increased values of the multi-family properties he owns and rents out will do to his pocketbook.
“Just like any other industry and any other business, when costs go up, normally that cost has to get trickled down and it has to get passed on to the consumer,” Nickelatti said.
“That cuts into our bottom line, because we do run this like a business,” he said. “Unfortunately the cost is going to be passed on to the tenant. The consumer. And I don’t want to do that.”
Nickelatti owns around 50 properties in La Crosse, he said, and has seen some of the new assessments showing between $30,000 and $50,000 increases. He hires a property management company who is likely to handle navigating if and how much rent will go up, but he is worried it will cause some good tenants to leave.
Mayor Reynolds, who only recently took office after running a campaign that put housing at its foundation, told the Tribune that he doesn’t think the increased values at apartment buildings should cause major increases to rent because landlords have historically overpriced their apartments in the city — but that rent increases likely will still happen because of that very practice.
“There are (some landlords) who realize that they have a seller’s market when it comes to rental properties, and they’re doing their damndest to make sure that they make as much as they can on that,” Reynolds said. “I do believe that we’re going to have landlords who are going to do their best to continue to push those rents up as high as they can, knowing there is a shortage of affordable housing in the city.
“At this point nothing is stopping that, and they probably will,” he said.
Nickelatti said that while property tax increases from the new assessments will play a big factor in whether to raise rents or not, they aren’t the only costs incurred as a property owner. Rents also help pay for lawn care, snow removal, maintenance, floodplain insurance and more, meaning higher taxes will only add to the burden.
“I think in a worldwide pandemic I think the last thing La Crosse should be doing is raising taxes on people. Because we know higher assessments are going to lead to higher taxes. I think it’s a slap in the face” to the community, he said.
“Obviously (landlords) have bills to pay, too. And if their bills are increasing, what else would you do?” said Abbott-Mathews. “So for them, it would make sense to increase the rent. However, if they do that, they’re going to lose income by not having renters available that can afford it.”
She also said that the assessments are bad timing in the middle of the pandemic “because people are already homeless, people are already losing their places, people are already out of work.”
Reynolds said the city doesn’t have many options in terms of direct action to combat possible increase in rents, saying he was not aware of a legal mechanism for the city to bar rental increases.
Also, he said, the city has little power to regulate the living standards at properties in a sweeping fashion.
“While we can inspect rentals as need-be, that is complaint based. And we have tenants who are very fearful of ever making a complaint because they may lose their place to live,” Reynolds said. “As much as I would like to have that ability, that authority was removed from us.”
Instead, he said that the city should continue to develop more quality, affordable housing to bridge the housing gaps.
“One of my goals remains improving our housing, improving our neighborhoods, and by doing that, improving the quality of life” in the city, Reynolds said.
Still, tenants are hopeful that the city will do its part by maintaining, or even supplementing, low-income housing programs, and holding property owners to higher standards when it comes to the quality of the living space. And they hope landlords will consider their tenants before raising rents.
“If rent is about to go up we might be out of luck,” Abbott-Mathews said.