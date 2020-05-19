Initial city project budget for 2021 at $26 million, preparing for financial losses from virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of La Crosse held its first capital improvement budget planning meeting Monday night over livestream, combing through the dollar amount each department was requesting to complete its projects in the next fiscal year.

In total, the city department heads requested $26,213,100 in new borrowing for projects, but this is just a first draft number, and officials will work in the coming months to narrow it down and find priority projects.

The largest requests came in transportation and utility projects, amounting to $13,180,600 in new borrowing for its projects.

But officials with the departments warned that street projects would look a bit different for the next year, planning to make major upgrades to only about 3.5 miles of roadway in the city.

“This is down from previous years with miles,” said Mike La Fleur with the streets department, “but they are spendier projects.”

The North Side fire station was also labeled as a priority project for 2021 by officials.