It's official: Registered La Crosse residents can skip mowing in May, protect pollinators

Residents will be able to keep the lawnmower in the garage a little longer this year if they want after the La Crosse Common Council adopted the "No Mow May" initiative Thursday night.

The new program allows La Crosse residents to skip mowing in the month of May as a way to promote growth of pollinating plants that pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, depend on as they emerge from their winter dormancy.

Residents will need to register with the city in order to participate and avoid fines, a detail that officials wrestled with.

Once registered, residents will receive a yard sign to indicate to neighbors they are participating in No Mow May and educate the community on the program.

Because of concerns that not everybody would have the access to register for the program, the city council for a time considered not requiring registrations at all, instead essentially lifting mowing requirements for the entire city during that month.

But with that came concerns about fair enforcement, and they also briefly considered offering registration while also not enforcing mowing rules for anyone in May, which would have had essentially the same effect.

"The concern that arises from the city if we don't have any enforcement on this is not necessarily that we're out to get anybody, but what we will see is a lot of phone calls," said Parks, Recreation & Forestry director Jay Odegaard.

"It's hard to come up with a plan that's not going to have anybody fall through the cracks. I just don't know if that's possible," he said.

Officials eventually decided that — at least for the program's first year — clearer and simpler instructions were best.

"For the purpose of encouraging and creating a clear communication with folks about what we're doing and why. Because this is a new thing, it's new to our city," said council member Rebecca Schwarz.

Schwarz said that she hopes the initiative eventually causes a "culture shift" in La Crosse and that the program becomes so much of a norm that the city could then roll-out a city-wide No Mow May.

"Because people will understand and they'll know what we're doing," Schwarz said.

City staff was supportive of registration also so it could better track the data and make sure it's a successful program.

Those that register will not need to move from May 1-31, and they will then have until June 14 to slowly bring their lawn back to a compliant height. Staff emphasized that after letting your lawn grow for that long, it should be cut down over several mows, not all at once.

As of Thursday night there was no information about where residents should register to participate in No Mow May. The Tribune will publish that information when it becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.