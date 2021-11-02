J&A approves zoning for 65-unit affordable housing development in Washburn Neighborhood

On Tuesday, the La Crosse Judiciary & Administration Committee approved the zoning for a large affordable housing complex set to be built in the Washburn Neighborhood.

The project, which was chosen by the La Crosse Community Development Committee over the summer, is a $15.8 million, four-story, 65-unit complex that would feature a large amount of income-based units, support services in-house and housing specifically meant for those transitioning out of homelessness.

"I'm really excited to see this moving forward," said council member Jennifer Trost. "We desperately need more housing in this city and so I'm really happy that it's been working out with the neighbors."

The development, which was proposed by Cinnaire Solutions Corp., is expected to be built along the east side of Fourth Street between Jackson and Mississippi Streets. The city has purchased a row of properties on the site with plans to demolish them to make way for the project, and staff stated that La Crosse County has assisted with the development by waiving its "tipping fees" for demolished material at the landfill.

The design was chosen out of three total proposals by the committee, and it is anticipated that construction could begin in the spring of 2023 with leasing beginning the following year.

Rents in the building will range from $358-1,300, and the group will partner with Lutheran Social Services to provide wrap-around services for those transitioning out of homelessness in 17 of the units.

Designs for the project have been being ironed out since it was tapped over the summer, and developers have been working with the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn Neighborhoods on the process.

"I appreciate all the willingness from the neighbors and everybody involved," said council member Mackenzie Mindel.

The specific scope of the units in the building include three studios, 22 one-bedrooms, 28 two-bedrooms and 11 three-bedroom apartments. 11 of the units will be two-story, townhome-style units that have individual entrances facing Fourth and Jackson Streets, likely to help blend the building into the residential neighborhood more.

The development will also include a community room, fitness room and 39 covered parking spots and 19 surface parking spaces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.