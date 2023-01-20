Jane Klekamp to serve as La Crosse County administrator

On Thursday, Jan. 20, it became official: Jane Klekamp will serve as the next La Crosse County administrator.

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to offer a one-year contract to Klekamp. She had been serving as the interim administrator since Steve O’Malley retired last year.

“The longer I had the job [of associate administrator], I realized all the positive impacts that the administrator job can have on the county, to put things that matter to people as a top priority for the county board,” Klekamp said. “The opportunity to influence the community and the people is not one that a lot of people get.”

Before serving as interim administrator, Klekamp worked as associate county administrator; she was appointed to that role in 2015.

“I have been lucky in that every role I've had in the county has been a bit public. From working with crime victims to being in human services to the associate county administrator, there's always been some friction in that work," Klekamp said. “What happens when there's friction is there tends to be a lot of public speaking and being able to explain why something's happening.”

Klekamp said this has been an nontraditional path to being a county administrator, since her degrees were in social work rather than public administration or business. She has a master’s degree from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse.

“For me, I grew up in a very rural area. I didn't even know there was such a thing as a public administrator when I was 18 years old,” Klekamp said. “I didn't even know there was a degree for it, too.”

While her route might have been different, Klekamp sees that as a positive thing. Being in social work gave her the skills to work with lots of people.

“There are just lots of ways of working with people: working with people who are complicated, working with people who challenge what you think and say and do, working with people who have a lot of questions,” Klekamp said.

“I am a person who likes to listen to people's concerns and likes to try to work with others to problem-solve those concerns,” she continued. “So all of those, I think make me well suited to be the county administrator.”

Klekamp previously worked as justice support services manager and victim witness coordinator for the county and as a project coordinator for the Office of Crime Victim Services at the Department of Justice.

“I think there is something about working your way through the ranks that also helps with just understanding what that the team at La Crosse County is experiencing,” Klekamp said.

There are three main aspects to the position of county administrator: managing the various departments within the county, preparing resources and agendas for all county board meetings and lastly, being aware of what is happening in the community and other governmental bodies.

For the next year, her goals for the county board revolve around sustainability, taking care of vulnerable people (ie. elders, children) and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

Outside of the board duties, Klekamp wants to make sure she is supporting department heads and that the county is responsive to community needs. She also believes that part of her job is making government more understandable and easier for people to navigate.

“If at the local level, we are responsive and we are meeting the needs of the people, that’s tremendous,” Klekamp said.

“I think about all the things at the local level that really affect people's life on a daily basis, whether it's how we treat people who are in our jail or or how many roads we pave in a year or how quickly people can get their benefits as veterans. The better we can do those things, the more people have a good impression of local government,” she concluded.

