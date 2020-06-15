Jason Gilman resigns as La Crosse city planner in wake of budget reductions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse's city planner, Jason Gilman, announced his resignation on Monday afternoon in an effort to ease the city's forecasted budget challenges and spend more time with his family.

Gilman, who was the city's director of planning and development for five years, said he wanted to "better help my family through current public health challenges," as well as help the city as it wades through uncertain budget shortfalls.

The city of La Crosse slashed nearly $4.5 million from its budget due to COVID-19, including $95,000 from its planning department.

Last week, Gilman went to bat for the planning team, saying it concerned him how much his department was expected to cut. About $67,500 of its cuts would be made to salaries and benefits.

While his current salary wasn't immediately available, a 2018 database listed Gilman's salary at $116,872.