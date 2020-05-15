Jennifer Shilling to resign from state Senate seat Friday

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, submitted a letter of resignation to Senate President Roger Roth effective the end of the day Friday. According to Shilling's office, she's resigning to "explore career opportunities"
According to Shilling's office, state law requires lawmakers and other public officials to resign their seat early if a potential employment opportunity could present a conflict of interest with state government activities.
There was not immediate word on whether Shilling has a new job or whether the governor would appoint a replacement before the November election.
Shilling announced in April she was not seeking re-election, and a few weeks later said she was stepping down from her position as Senate Democratic leader.
She was first elected to the state Senate in 2011 and represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties, along with part of Monroe County.
Shilling is an Oshkosh native, but started her political career locally, after being elected to the La Crosse County Board in 1990, where she served for two years. She was then an aide to Rep. Mark Meyer and Congressman Ron Kind.
Democrat Brad Pfaff announced in April his candidacy for the Senate seat. He's facing Republican Dan Kapanke.
“After almost 20 years in the Legislature, the time is right for me to close this chapter and take on new challenges," Shilling said. "To everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside, interacting with, and learning from, thank you from a very full and grateful heart!”
Legislative staff will continue to serve residents of the 32nd Senate District through the end of the year. People who have legislative questions or who need assistance accessing state services are asked to email Sen.District32@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-5490.
