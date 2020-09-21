Jill Biden to join Ron Kind in virtual western Wisconsin campaign stop Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin continues to be a key stop for presidential campaigns leading up to November's election, and the La Crosse region has not been forgotten.

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in a virtual campaign event on Wednesday. No other details have been released as of Monday.

"It's going to be a lot of focus on Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan, but also the role of vocational and technical education and job training that can play in this, and of course, that's right in Dr. Biden's wheelhouse as a professor at a technical school herself," Kind told the Tribune Monday.

"The Biden family really appreciates the value of vocational and technical education and job training in order to help people develop the skills so everyone gets a good paying job right here in Wisconsin and throughout America," he said.

Though neither presidential candidates ha visited the La Crosse region yet, other members of the campaigns have made themselves present, including Vice President Mike Pence, who's visited several times in just the last few months.