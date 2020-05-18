Joe Biden, Ron Kind to hold virtual roundtable on Wednesday

Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will join Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for a virtual roundtable on Wednesday.
The online event, which organizers say will be about rural issues in the La Crosse area, will start at 10 a.m. and can be streamed live at joe.link/WIroundtable.
Biden also will host a virtual rally in Milwaukee later Wednesday, viewable to stream at 3:30 p.m. at joe.link/WIrally.
