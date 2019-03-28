Come Tuesday, there will be some new blood on the La Crosse school board.
Incumbent Dawn Comeau and newcomers Juan Jimenez and Pelli Lee have all but secured their places — three candidates running for three at-large seats. The path was cleared when longtime board members Tom Thompson and Mary Larson chose to not seek re-election.
“I’ve always wanted to be on the school board, no matter what community I’ve lived in at the time,” said Jimenez, a former teacher and union representative, and the current associate dean of general studies at Western Technical College. “I’m a strong believer in public education, and I’ve seen it from different angles. My hope is that I can do my part to help the school district move forward.”
Jimenez, 39, got his start in education in the Highland School District, teaching middle school and high school math.
He went on to work in the Racine and Kenosha school districts, representing the teachers unions, before moving to La Crosse. He had graduated from Viterbo University in 2001.
Jimenez should be a familiar name to people who follow civic affairs in La Crosse. He serves on several local boards, including the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors and the Viterbo University Alumni Association Board of Directors, and volunteers for local groups and causes including the La Crosse Warming Center.
“Servant leadership is something that’s very important to me. It allows people to work together, listen to each other and focus on a shared goal,” he said. “I always try to be somebody who wants to listen, to understand. If I don’t necessarily agree with you, it doesn’t mean that I don’t want to hear your perspective and get a better sense of where you’re coming from.”
Lee, 27, is similarly active in the community.
A graduate of Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, he has spent the past two years as the youth outreach and transition coordinator at WisCorps, a nonprofit specializing in conservation and youth development.
He also serves on board for Cia Siab Inc., a nonprofit supporting the area’s Hmong community, and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
“One of the most important things for me is being able to help younger kids find transition,” Lee said. “There are a lot of young kids who either graduate or drop out, and there’s not that transition where they can find employment or go to higher education.”
Lee, who is Hmong, and Jimenez, who is Mexican-American, would also give a fresh face to a board that has lacked the diversity of the district’s students.
Growing up in Chicago, Jimenez said his parents spoke mostly Spanish at home, and that they were reluctant to teach him English, fearing he would pick up their accent.
“I remember she used to grab a pencil or pen and sit with me while I did my homework. I didn’t realize until much later that she was doing the same homework, because she wanted to learn English, too,” Jimenez said. “It made me think about some of of the great things I had in my upbringing, things that other people may not have. How can I do what my mother did, but for other people? How can I sit with somebody and not only help them with their learning, but learn from them at the same time?”
Lee said he is eager to be a voice for Hmong students and families in the district, a voice they have not had.
As a student in the district, he noticed that Hmong history, culture and values were given little or no classroom time. It’s something he’d like to change.
“When I was in high school, the only time you’d hear about Hmong history or Hmong culture was when Hmong students were presenting on it,” he said. “It’s important that we support all students, not just certain students high in academics. How do you support Hmong students? How do you support students with mental disabilities? How do you support students of color?”
Elsewhere in La Crosse County
In Holmen, Jan Wellik and incumbents Rebecca Reiber and Anita Jagodzinski will appear on the ballot for school board, which has two at-large seats up for grabs. Wellik has verbally withdrawn her candidacy, however, and is instructing people to not vote for her.
In West Salem, Sean Gavaghan and incumbents Tom Grosskopf, Ken Schlimgen and Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield are running for three at-large seats.
And in Onalaska, Shawn McAlister and incumbent Ann Garrity are running for two at-large seats.
