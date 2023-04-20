La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke will retire effective July 31.

The announcement was made by the office of Gov. Tony Evers, which also announced that applicants are being sought for the vacant judicial post.

Bjerke will retire after 16 years on the bench with two years left on his six-year term. Prior to that, he was a prosecutor in La Crosse County.

Applications for Bjerke's replacement are due to the governor's office by May 15.

The new judge will serve until July 31, 2024. An election for the final two years of the seat will be held during the spring election next April.