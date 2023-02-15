The village of Holmen Police Department has until early next month to release a police report pursuant to an open records request or convince a La Crosse County Circuit Court judge that the record should remain sealed.

Judge Todd Bjerke has scheduled a hearing on the matter for March 9 at 2 p.m.

The case involves a petition filed by Brandi Thillen of Onalaska. She requested incident reports and media files related to the April 16, 2021, arrest of 38-year-old Jason Stetzer, who was taken into custody on drugs and weapons charges. The case went to federal court, where he was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thillen, represented by the Wisconsin Transparency Project, filed her petition with the court Feb. 6. It says she received her first response from Holmen police April 19, 2021, in an email that read, "The incident that happened on 4/16/21 is an open investigation and nothing can be released yet."

The petition says Thillen followed up with the requests May 17, 2021; Oct. 11, 2021; Nov. 25, 2021; and Jan. 26, 2022. In each of those instances, the department replied that the case remains open and that information couldn't be released.

Thillen's next follow up was April 7, 2022. The department responded, "I just spoke to the investigator with this case and he has declined my request to release it due to confidential information."

Thillen filed her next requests Aug. 18, 2022; and Sept. 15, 2022. In those two replies, the department said it consulted with the La Crosse Police Department and was told "anything to do with the case cannot be released to the public."

The petition says on Jan. 9 the department sent Thillen records without explanation. Thillen contends those records are unrelated to what she requested.

The petition asserts that "Thillen has a clear legal right to receive the records she requested and the Holmen Police Department has a plain legal duty to produce them."

The petition says Holmen police can't use a request from another police department to deny the request.

"A government authority cannot shift its burden to make a determination of whether a record must be disclosed to a different government authority," the petition says. "The Holmen Police Department and La Crosse Police Department are separate authorities, and each has a responsibility to produce records in its possession or provide a sufficient legal reason why it may withhold those records."

Holmen police chief Shane Collins said Wednesday he couldn't comment on pending litigation or whether the village has decided on a response. Collins said there are limited situations when police departments are allowed to withhold documents.

"It's doesn't happen a lot that they're denied," Collins said.

He said it's his department's policy to comply with requests as soon as possible.

"Obviously we try to respond to them immediately," Collins said. "It's usually a lot shorter than the 10 days required."

Thillen's petition is seeking reimbursement for "reasonable attorney fees" and punitive damages.

