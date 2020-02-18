Kim Smith, Terry Bauer will face off for Onalaska mayor

ONALASKA — Kim Smith and Terry Bauer will be on the ballot April 7 to decide who will be the next Onalaska mayor.
The vote totals from Tuesday's primary show Smith with 1,250 votes (52 percent), Bauer with 651 (27 percent) and Jim Binash with 341 (14 percent).
Smith has been mayor since December after the abrupt resignation of Joe Chilsen. The former mayor cited health reasons for stepping down.
Bauer has been heavily involved in the community, spearheading the Riverside Park bandstand renovations in La Crosse.
Binash most recently ran for re-election in 2019 for his District 1 council seat and lost by just 7 votes.
In the other primary in La Crosse County, Dave Balduzzi and Tim Reagles will face off April 7 to represent District 4 on the Onalaska Town Board. Balduzzi had 412 votes, Reagles 115 votes and Bob Boecher had 53.