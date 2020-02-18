Kim Smith, Terry Bauer will face off for Onalaska mayor

ONALASKA — Kim Smith and Terry Bauer will be on the ballot April 7 to decide who will be the next Onalaska mayor.

The vote totals from Tuesday's primary show Smith with 1,250 votes (52 percent), Bauer with 651 (27 percent) and Jim Binash with 341 (14 percent).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith has been mayor since December after the abrupt resignation of Joe Chilsen. The former mayor cited health reasons for stepping down.

Bauer has been heavily involved in the community, spearheading the Riverside Park bandstand renovations in La Crosse.

Binash most recently ran for re-election in 2019 for his District 1 council seat and lost by just 7 votes.