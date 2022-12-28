Kind announces $1.5M for workforce readiness center at Boys & Girls Club La Crosse

In one of his last actions as 3rd District congressman, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, announced $1.5 million in federal support for the construction of a workforce readiness center at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

The $1.5 million secured is part of the federal spending plan passed and signed by the president last Friday. The Omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2023 budgeted nearly $1.7 trillion to fund the federal government through September 30, 2023.

Wisconsin received over $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for projects across the state, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse expansion at the Terry Erickson Club on Clinton St.

“I always viewed these projects at the federal level as all Americans kind of pitching in with each other to help other communities to be successful and to thrive,” Kind said about the federal budget bill. “So that money is not only being spent here in La Crosse, but there are other projects similar to this happening around the country in workforce development, educational opportunities.”

The workforce readiness center is part of a larger, nationwide Boys & Girls Club initiative to provide more workforce development programming. The La Crosse clubs already offer some programs for work and skill development, but Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, said the center will provide a necessary, additional activity space.

“We are busting at the seams in all of our clubs. We’re at capacity at a lot of our clubs, so to have that extra space for things like STEM and having an area for other technology,” Erickson said.

For Kind, supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation has always been a priority — in the past he supported educational and mentorship programs. He grew up going to the Boys & Girls Club on Gillette Street every day after school and his two sons were “club rats” also.

“The club, back when I was growing up, was more sports centric. I’m glad to see it’s diversifying into the arts and education programming, and now workforce development programming, too,” Kind said.

The center will be an activity space to host a variety of programming. Erickson said they plan to bring in community members to discuss their career paths, educational opportunities in the sciences and arts, hard and soft skill development and even the possibility of a “teaching apartment” so students who are preparing to move out of their parents’ homes can learn how to care for their own space, manage bills and finances.

“This programming is going to allow us the opportunity to show kids all different kinds of career paths that exist, to help you find the things you like and the things that you don’t like, so that when you graduate from high school and you enter what we call the real world, you have some ideas of where you’re headed,” said Joan Parke, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, to the kids present at the press conference.

The workforce readiness center will be attached to the back of the building and will have a separate entrance so workforce development programming can take place without interrupting other programming at the club.

Earlier this year, the Boys & Girls Club received about $57,000 from Al Louis’s Musky Challenge to support workforce readiness programming and staff support. The funds from the federal budget bill will support the physical capital (ie. the building) for the program.

