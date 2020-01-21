Kind seeking transparency in economic development program

“Another part of the legislation that I’ve introduced is kind of a National Clearing House out in Washington for best practices for how to do the zones, how to market it, how to attract the capital, what type of projects are ideal for it so that local entities don’t have to keep recreating the same thing over and over again,” Kind said.

Kind was optimistic that it could move forward, saying there was a lot of support on both sides of the aisle in both the House and Senate to get it done.

The effort is part of Kind’s focus on the economy in 2020. He plans to push for more infrastructure investment and has been tapped to be a member of a task force to find solutions to expand rural broadband access.

“We can’t afford as a country to be less competitive in any inch of our territory, let alone the rural areas,” Kind said.

The task force is looking at ways to get private companies to provide rural internet access in more places, similar to the rural electrification program of the 1930s which brought electricity to everyone.

“This is crucial to the lifeblood of these rural communities, especially for keeping the youth,” Kind said.

Businesses and farmers also need it, he said, to stay competitive in the global economy.

