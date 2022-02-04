La Crosse and Campbell 'renegotiating' water agreement as possible PFAS solution

As officials continue to search for a solution to the PFAS crisis on French Island, one possibility being pursued is to provide clean water from the city of La Crosse's pipes.

During a segment Friday morning on Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that stakeholders are diving into the details of what it might look like to route municipal water to the island.

"What we're looking at right now — it sounds relatively simple but it's going to take some work — is simply supplying water through a municipal water supply to town of Campbell residents," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said, "That's what we're going to be negotiating in the immediate future with the town of Campbell. Those negotiations have begun, not sure what that's going to look like."

Both Reynolds and Campbell officials told the Tribune in emails that no solutions have been finalized and that the town has asked the city to develop an agreement for the city to provide water service as a possibility.

"We have by no means settled on that option," Campbell chair Josh Johnson said, adding that negotiating a possible water agreement is just one step while "continuing to weigh our options."

French Island, which is located within the bounds of the town of Campbell, is just west of the city of La Crosse. More than 500 private wells and a handful of city wells have been found to be contaminated with PFAS, a group of toxic "forever chemicals." The pollution is believed to be in-part derived from the city's airport, located on the island.

In recent months, local and state stakeholders have been meeting monthly to discuss options about possible solutions, which have ranged from individual filters on taps to offering city water.

In the meantime, residents have been using bottled water to avoid consuming the contaminated water from their wells.

Reynolds told WPR that negotiations have begun with the town of Campbell about the possible water agreement, but it was still unclear what may come of it.

"In terms of next steps, we have just begun negotiations to determine whether the La Crosse Water Utility will be providing that service and how that would occur," Reynolds told the Tribune.

The city in the meantime is also investigating how it might treat contaminated wells on French Island so that they could once again be used. "We have yet to determine a path forward to achieve that outcome," Reynolds said.

Reynolds added on WPR that the city is also looking at how to prevent future contamination, and part of the city's upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility will be to find ways to keep PFAS out of its effluent, or liquid waste.

Many details remain about when and how French Island residents will eventually get access to clean water, but one of the largest lingering questions is: How will it be paid for?

Reynolds said on WPR that he's hopeful federal money can help.

"This is an expensive process so we're anticipating that there will be funding that we'll be able to access through the infrastructure bill," Reynolds said.

Wisconsin is expected to receive $142.7 million from the bill to be used on rebuilding water infrastructure, including for projects related to PFAS.

The city has recently completed its latest investigation into PFAS crisis, and findings that were posted to the Wisconsin DNR's website show that PFAS levels were comparible to previous sampling done near the airport.

The results did indicate that a range of concentrations of PFAS were discovered in the Black River, which from previous samples did not seem to be largely impacted, officials stated previously. The contamination was particularly high north of the I-90 bridge.

