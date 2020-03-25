La Crosse and Onalaska prepare for early in-person voting

Tents now grace the La Crosse City Hall parking lot, where voters may be directed to wait if a crowd forms for early in-person voting.
The city, urging many voters to vote early, recently adjusted its in-person absentee voting hours, which is still taking place at City Hall despite being closed to the public for other matters.
All early in-person voting at City Hall will be done in the council chambers on the first floor, but to make sure any potential crowds can be spaced out appropriately, the city has placed the tents outside for overflow waiting.
Right now, La Crosse voters can cast an early in-person ballot from now until April 3. Regular weekdays will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on April 2-3, the last two days of in-person absentee voting.
In Onalaska, the city has also limited its hours for in-person early voting.
Those ballots can be cast at City Hall on March 26-27 and April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and April 2-3 from 1-5 p.m.
Officials are urging Wisconsinites across the state to vote earlier than its regular April 7 election date.
One way to vote early is by casting a ballot in-person by April 3 at your local clerk's office. You can register at the same time as casting this ballot.
But the suggested method is requesting a mail-in ballot, hopefully never having to leave your home and increase your exposure.
To cast a ballot by mail, you first have to be registered at your current address. You can still do this online until March 30.
Then you can request a ballot online or over the phone with your local clerk's office. They will mail a ballot to you to fill out and mail back. A witness and their signature is required for this mode of voting.
You can request a mail-in ballot until April 2 at 5 p.m., but have a few more days to fill the ballot out and mail it back in — just ensuring it gets to your clerk's office by the time polls close on April 7.
