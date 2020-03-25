La Crosse and Onalaska prepare for early in-person voting

Tents now grace the La Crosse City Hall parking lot, where voters may be directed to wait if a crowd forms for early in-person voting.

The city, urging many voters to vote early, recently adjusted its in-person absentee voting hours, which is still taking place at City Hall despite being closed to the public for other matters.

All early in-person voting at City Hall will be done in the council chambers on the first floor, but to make sure any potential crowds can be spaced out appropriately, the city has placed the tents outside for overflow waiting.

Right now, La Crosse voters can cast an early in-person ballot from now until April 3. Regular weekdays will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on April 2-3, the last two days of in-person absentee voting.

In Onalaska, the city has also limited its hours for in-person early voting.

Those ballots can be cast at City Hall on March 26-27 and April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and April 2-3 from 1-5 p.m.

Officials are urging Wisconsinites across the state to vote earlier than its regular April 7 election date.