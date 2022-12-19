La Crosse approves $1 per hour fee for downtown parking lots beginning in 2023

The city of La Crosse Board of Public Works has approved changing parking fees from the first 3 hours free to $1 per hour at all city-owned lots in the downtown area with a maximum of $8 per day.

The fee change will be implemented in the first quarter of 2023; there is not an exact start date yet.

Affected lots include the four downtown parking ramps: Market Square Ramp on 4th and Jay St., Main Street Ramp on Main St. and 3rd St., Pine Street Ramp on Pine St and 3rd St and the lot on the corner of Jay St. and 3rd St.

Parking on weeknights from 6 pm to 6 am and weekends will remain free. Additionally, there is a $40 per month parking spot leasing option or $20 per month for part-time employees who work downtown.

The parking fee change was brought to the attention of the board by the La Crosse Police Department.

According to the department, parking fee collections are monitored by a 3rd party vendor who charges the city $0.33 per transaction on the mobile app – even when the individual is only in the lot for the 3-hour free parking. The city is averaging over 3500 mobile applications per month for the free 3-hour parking.

This costs approximately $1,155 per month or $13,860 per year to allow people to park in the ramps for free. Additionally, the 3rd party vendor charges $1300 per month in service fees for kiosks in the ramps.

Terry Bauer, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., was present at the Monday morning meeting and offered his support of the resolution.

“We understand the need to do this for all the costs that are involved with maintaining [the structures]. So we are supportive of this,” Bauer said.

Bauer did make one request -- to have the parking ramps regularly cleaned, as he has received many complaints from both merchants and visitors about the cleanliness of the structures.

Jason Melby, assistant Chief of Police, said at the meeting that the revenue from the fees will be used to improve the parking structures in areas of security and cleanliness as well as improving the user experience.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds noted that parking utility revenue has not met the levels of expenditures needed for the parking ramps in recent years. Reynolds said that deficit is “pretty significant” at about a few $100,000 each year.

In past years, there has been enough revenue from the parking fees to complete one project per year. Last year security cameras were installed in one structure. The city hopes to install more security cameras, as well as address other needs, with the increase in parking utility revenue.

