La Crosse area election clerks weigh-in on safety of in-person voting

"They said they needed volunteers and I thought it would be something that I could give back to my community and it would be interesting," she said. "And I'll go back to it."

To fill the gaps, election clerks are reaching out to schools and libraries and posting on social media to look for volunteers, many people now faced with sudden free time. Some of the clerks have even asked their own families to step in and help.

In the town of Hamilton, it has virtually lost all 10 of its poll workers, two of them saying they'll help if there's no other option, and the town chair offering his assistance if needed, too.

"We're just going to have to play it by ear and see what happens," said Sara Schultz, the town clerk, whose son has already been helping out in her office with the influx of absentee votes.

One man did step in to help the town after hearing about its loss of poll workers.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do," said Randy Christenson. He volunteered to work the polls for the town of Hamilton after hearing almost all of its workers weren't able to because of the pandemic.

"A lot of people have just disappeared because they're scared of being in public," the 55-year-old said. "I get it, I totally understand it."