La Crosse area election results

Results are from contested races only.

Candidate Votes
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Lisa Neubauer 545,964
Brian Hagedorn 539,188
3,171 of 3,600 precincts
La Crosse City Council District 4
Larry Sleznikow 666
John David Lash 256
Onalaska City Council District 1
Tom Smith 427
Jim Binash 420
Onalaska City Council District 2
Dan Stevens 517
Jerry Every 381
Onalaska City Council District 3
Boondi Iyer 704
Ron Gjertsen 474
Holmen village president
Patrick Barlow 1,007
Nancy Proctor 624
Bangor village trustee
Three open seats
Michael Pfaff 167
Amanda O'Heron 155
John McCue 128
Mike DeWall 103
Town of Shelby supervisor
Four open seats
Renee Knutson 923
Tim Padesky 869
Marlene Heal 658
Timothy Ehler 646
Larry Quillin 583
David P. Gebhart 415
Town Campbell chairman
Terry Schaller 580
Bruce Becker 462
Town of Campbell District 3 supervisor
Ralph Thoren 670
Bruce Becker 363
Town of Campbell District 4 supervisor
Troy Littlejohn 788
Dennis Nelson 260
Town of Holland chairman
Steve Michaels 359
Larry Warzynski 348
Town of Farmington clerk
Crystal Sbraggia 215
Betty Sacia 212
Town of Barre chairman
Ron Reed 266
Kevin Kind 203
Town of Barre Board supervisor District 1
Robert C. Miller 260
Travis P. Wills 195
Town of Barre Board supervisor District 2
Roger Wolter 266
Joshua D. McClure 192
Town of Hamilton treasurer
Katie D. Reding 466
Teresa Schnitzler 204
Town of Burns Board supervisor District 2
Todd Caulum 127
Don Sneller 84
Town of Bangor treasurer
Jerry Steigerwald 64
Patsy Manke 61
Holmen School Board
Two open seats
Anita Jagodzinski 1,919
Rebecca Rieber 1,816
Jan Wellik 999
West Salem school board
Three open seats
Sean Gavaghan 1,633
Tom Grosskopf 1,492
Ken Schlimgen 1,470
Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield 1,381
8 of 9 precincts
