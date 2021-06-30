La Crosse area lawmakers respond to state budget as it moves through Legislature

"With the unprecedented tax surplus, I was heartened to see the complete and total repeal of the personal property tax in front of us. This outdated tax has largely gone by the wayside across the country, and it is time Wisconsin join our neighbors in repealing it," Doyle said. He noted, though, that "details were missed.

"I am glad to have voted for a budget that makes minor improvements to our state. And I am incredibly proud to be part of the elimination of the personal property tax," Doyle said. "I hope the budget investments will be enough to get us once and for all out of this crisis. And I hope we will not be dragged back to the floor in a few weeks because the personal property tax repeal was so rushed it will need to be fixed."

Here are other reactions:

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse

"Republican Representatives have passed a budget of missed opportunities, which failed to take advantage of unexpected revenue growth and failed to invest in the areas of most need in our state. Meanwhile President Biden was in La Crosse, speaking on his efforts to seize the opportunity to create a bipartisan $1.2 trillion, eight year infrastructure plan, which includes lead laterals, failing bridges, electric buses and broadband," Billings said in a statement.