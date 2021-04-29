La Crosse area reacts to education, other policies included in Biden's legislative address

La Crosse area and state leaders and groups are offering reaction to President Joe Biden's legislative address Wednesday night, which outlined policy proposals Biden hopes will impact education, the environment, jobs and more.
The joint session address to Congress, Biden's first, is similar to a State of the Union Address, but is typically not titled as such for a newly inaugurated president.
Biden spoke optimistically about the country's work against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downfall as he arrived at his 100th day in office Thursday.
The Democratic president also proposed a number of new policies, including universal preschool, two years of free community college — which Western Technical College called "ambitious and bold" — more funds for childcare and child tax credits, while also touting his infrastructure plan and more.
Here, local officials, educational institutions and other leaders respond to the policies and speech:
La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse
"President Biden's road map for the future has the potential to be transformational for our country as we work to overcome the effects of the pandemic. Now's the time to invest aggressively in America's infrastructure, and President Biden is well aware that these proposals, if enacted, will be legacy-building for his presidency.
"Investing in jobs creation is crucial to lift us out of the recessional effects of the pandemic. I'm especially excited about the aspects of the American Jobs Plan that focus on supporting jobs that create clean energy and mitigate the destructive effects of climate change, so important as we reclaim our climate leadership in the world.
"As a teacher, I support the president's plans to devote substantial resources to reimagining public education in this country. K-12 education was sufficient during the 1900s, but the age of information requires a much more educated workforce. Universal pre-K is crucial in getting kids ready to learn, tuition-free community college is crucial in getting students ready to work. Providing child care supports gets America back to work."
Western Technical College
"Even before the President's proposal, Western has been working on making sure college is affordable, equitable and accessible for all students. We continuously offer low tuition rates, scholarship opportunities and financial aid help to our most financially challenged students.
"COVID-19 has also shifted how we think about college affordability beyond tuition, including providing free Wi-Fi in our parking lots, open educational resources rather than textbooks, and expanded mechanisms for distributing much-needed emergency funding.
"The president's commitment to economic growth and better and more equitable socioeconomic outcomes for all driven by two-year colleges is ambitious and bold, and we look forward to hearing more details in the coming months."
WI State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska
"President Biden's address was a breath of fresh air. We're coming off a tough year, and it was good to see a leader step up and say to the world, 'America is back.' He touched on some critical policy areas that mean a lot to our district — good paying jobs, helping small businesses, no tax increases for working families — these are bipartisan ideas we can all get behind."
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse
"Last night, President Biden delivered a message of hope to all Americans during his Joint Address. Over the past 100 days, the administration has led our COVID-19 recovery with competence, delivered long overdue relief and invested in a better tomorrow for families across the nation. There's no doubt we're facing big challenges, but there's nothing we can't do when we come together as Americans. I'm committed to working alongside the administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to keep up this momentum and continue to build back stronger than ever."
Candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City
"President Biden, Ron Kind and Democrats in Washington have put bill after bill forward that doesn't spend your taxpayer dollars, but rather your great-grandchildren's. Our deficit continues to climb as Ron Kind and Democrats pushed the $1.9 trillion COVID 'Relief' bill, of which only a fraction went to COVID relief. Now, they continue to pursue a $2.2 trillion infrastructure package (again, only a fraction toward infrastructure projects), and if the president has his way, that will only continue to climb and the government's power will continue to grow. We were promised bipartisanship, but all we have seen from this President and Congress is textbook one-part rule, their way or the highway.
"Why do these massive spending bills only send a fraction of the money to projects they're named for? Because Democrats in Washington like Ron Kind are in it for the personal power and their pet projects, not for the good of our nation."
Editor's note: Fact checkers have independently debunked the claim that only a fraction of the American Rescue Plan was COVID-related. One analysis from a nonpartisan group found that about 85% of the bill is related to relief from the pandemic, USA Today reports.
In addition, fact checkers have analyzed similar claims about the proposed infrastructure bill's substance, finding that while some of the bill does include unrelated items, critics used a narrow definition of infrastructure to inflate their claims about how much was or was not related to infrastructure.
La Crosse County Democratic Party Chair William Garcia
"Personally, I was so excited and energized about last night's speech I had trouble getting to sleep afterwards. This announcement shows Biden and the Democratic Party making a historic, and much needed, investment in the future of our country. This plan sends money to our cash-strapped public schools. It creates universal pre-k for 3- and 4-year-olds, which studies show is the most effective tool we have at lessening the achievement gap between wealthy, middle class and struggling families. It adds funds to decrease childhood poverty and finally lets the United States join the rest of the industrialized world by guaranteeing paid family and medical leave. The plan is funded by making sure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay their fair share to the country that helped them succeed and prosper.
"Together with the Infrastructure Plan released a few weeks ago, Biden's administration proves Democrats are looking towards the future, ensuring our children and grandchildren are given a strong, healthy and vibrant country in the coming decades. While we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of ground to cover, this plan just proves that electing Democrats is how to get work done in Washington.
"And how great was it to see President Biden supported by Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi, showing that we can and will build a more equitable government that includes everyone. I am especially heartened at how well the speech was received, with numerous polls showing both the message and the delivery of the speech receiving praise from 85% of viewers."
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R)
"Unfortunately, President Biden's agenda is massive spending, massive tax increases, open borders and attacks on energy that will harm our economy and threaten American jobs. He promised to unify and heal America but has done the exact opposite in his first 100 days. He has declared that America is systemically racist and needs to be 'fundamentally transformed.' That type of rhetoric sows division and discord and leads me to ask: Can anyone even like, much less love, something they want to fundamentally transform?
"While it's not perfect, I believe America is the greatest nation in the history of mankind. We are a nation with problems to fix, not a country that needs a complete overhaul. I wish President Biden shared that belief and would work with those of us who truly love America to address the serious issues we do face."