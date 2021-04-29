La Crosse area reacts to education, other policies included in Biden's legislative address

La Crosse County Democratic Party Chair William Garcia

"Personally, I was so excited and energized about last night's speech I had trouble getting to sleep afterwards. This announcement shows Biden and the Democratic Party making a historic, and much needed, investment in the future of our country. This plan sends money to our cash-strapped public schools. It creates universal pre-k for 3- and 4-year-olds, which studies show is the most effective tool we have at lessening the achievement gap between wealthy, middle class and struggling families. It adds funds to decrease childhood poverty and finally lets the United States join the rest of the industrialized world by guaranteeing paid family and medical leave. The plan is funded by making sure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay their fair share to the country that helped them succeed and prosper.

"Together with the Infrastructure Plan released a few weeks ago, Biden's administration proves Democrats are looking towards the future, ensuring our children and grandchildren are given a strong, healthy and vibrant country in the coming decades. While we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of ground to cover, this plan just proves that electing Democrats is how to get work done in Washington.