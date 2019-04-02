Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse County: Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?

Yes: 78.33 percent

No: 21.67 percent

18 of 54 precincts

Holmen School District: Should the district spend $2.25 million over five years to modernize and maintain its technology infrastructure?

Yes: xx

No: xx

0 of 4 precincts

West Salem School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $5.3 million over three years?

Yes: 41.54 percent

No: 58.46 percent

3 of 9 precincts

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District: Should the district spend $9.8 million to build a performing arts center?

Yes: xx

No: xx

xx of xx precincts

Sparta School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $2.25 million over three years?

Yes: xx

No: xx

xx of xx precincts

Tomah School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $6 million over four years?

Yes: 59.49 percent

No: 40.51 percent

16 of 22 precincts

Whitehall School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $1.75 million over four years?

Yes: xx

No: xx

xx of xx precincts

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.