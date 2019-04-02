La Crosse County: Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?
Yes: 78.33 percent
No: 21.67 percent
18 of 54 precincts
Holmen School District: Should the district spend $2.25 million over five years to modernize and maintain its technology infrastructure?
Yes: xx
No: xx
0 of 4 precincts
West Salem School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $5.3 million over three years?
Yes: 41.54 percent
No: 58.46 percent
3 of 9 precincts
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District: Should the district spend $9.8 million to build a performing arts center?
Yes: xx
No: xx
xx of xx precincts
Sparta School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $2.25 million over three years?
Yes: xx
No: xx
xx of xx precincts
Tomah School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $6 million over four years?
Yes: 59.49 percent
No: 40.51 percent
16 of 22 precincts
Whitehall School District: Should the district override state-imposed revenue limits and spend $1.75 million over four years?
Yes: xx
No: xx
xx of xx precincts
