La Crosse area stakeholders continue conversation on regional EMS, fire and transit

La Crosse area stakeholders are continuing the conversation about regionalizing some services such as EMS, fire and transit as different municipalities re-evaluate the efficiency of going it on their own.

Members of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee, which is a group of officials from the various municipalities in the county, met Wednesday night to discuss the considerations, looking first at a regional transit system.

The group is commissioning a study into the region’s public transit services and which will end in a recommended 10-year transit plan that would guide future planning.

The study, being done by SRF Consulting, is evaluating the city of La Crosse MTU, the Onalaska Shared Ride (OSR) and the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit (SMRT) systems, and is expected to be done this fall after collecting public input and various other information.

“We’re not just looking at investments,” an SRF Consulting member told LAPC Wednesday, “we’re looking at the geographies covered by three public transit systems in this service area.”