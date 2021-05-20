La Crosse area stakeholders continue conversation on regional EMS, fire and transit

La Crosse area stakeholders are continuing the conversation about regionalizing some services such as EMS, fire and transit as different municipalities re-evaluate the efficiency of going it on their own.
Members of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee, which is a group of officials from the various municipalities in the county, met Wednesday night to discuss the considerations, looking first at a regional transit system.
The group is commissioning a study into the region’s public transit services and which will end in a recommended 10-year transit plan that would guide future planning.
The study, being done by SRF Consulting, is evaluating the city of La Crosse MTU, the Onalaska Shared Ride (OSR) and the Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit (SMRT) systems, and is expected to be done this fall after collecting public input and various other information.
“We’re not just looking at investments,” an SRF Consulting member told LAPC Wednesday, “we’re looking at the geographies covered by three public transit systems in this service area.”
The group is currently focused on a needs assessment, and so far has already collected details about the different transit services, such as annual and hourly ridership — nearly 1 million a year for MTU and 54,000 for OSR — popular bus stops, core routes and more.
Later this summer it will focus on laying out goals of the transit system, priorities and performance measurements, followed by exploring possible alternative regional service options.
A final plan is expected to be completed around October.
Throughout the process the group will work to get public input, but said it’s also about informing the public about its current regional transit options.
A virtual open house on regional transit is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and there will also be online surveys, maps and informal pop-up meetings around the community throughout the process.
Already through public engagement the firm said it has found that residents are focused on getting public transit to currently underserved areas such as the growing communities of Onalaska and Holmen, La Crosse’s North Side and more. There has also been interest in policies such as fare rates, guaranteed ride home programs, better marketing and infrastructure development, as well as a look into upgrades to commuting.
Local officials showed excitement about the study, and will receive their own updates throughout the process this summer and fall.
The LAPC also took a few minutes to talk about the looming idea to regionalize EMS and fire services throughout the county.
Though the discussion was brief — officials wanted to give new members of the group a chance to catch up on the study that was completed last year that found consolidated emergency services would be most efficient for cost and safety — there was already a sign that communities are interested in such a process.
In Holmen, its fire department has already taken the first steps to regionalize, putting its fire chief on administrative leave while they pursue a contract with the La Crosse Fire Department, and officials indicated that an agreement is likely.
“Those discussions are obviously being looked at favorably with the three communities over the past week or so,” said village president Patrick Barlow. “There’s been a lot of good faith efforts and good faith negotiations and we’ve been aided greatly by the openness by the city of La Crosse and the work of our consultants.
“So I’m hopeful that we can see a positive path forward and there will be more to report in the future,” Barlow said.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds agreed that the conversations so far have been positive.
“Our discussion’s ongoing, obviously, and we are, our Fire Chief Gilliam is very enthusiastic about seeing what we can do to partner with the Holmen Area Fire Department,” Reynolds said. “There are very positive feelings, optimistic feelings right now in coming to an agreement.”
The town of Medary chair and LAPC chair Linda Seidel said its experience of merging with the La Crosse Fire Department has been positive already.
“I think it was just a smart move on behalf of the town of Medary,” she said, noting that she thinks safety comes first over territory issues.
The LAPC agreed to put the discussion and another possible presentation on the study on the agenda this fall, giving new members enough time to get caught up, and hopefully coinciding with a possible Holmen-La Crosse fire agreement.