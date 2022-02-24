La Crosse area, state leaders respond to Russian's invasion of Ukraine

La Crosse area and state leaders are responding in the hours after Russian military forces began invading Ukraine early Thursday morning.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse

"My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face an unprovoked attack from Russian military forces. This week I'm in London for meetings with officials from the UK government and members of the British Parliament about this aggression, focusing on coordination of sanctions. Now is the time for the United States and our allies to stand united in condemning Putin's unjustified actions towards Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. I couldn't be more pleased with the level of cooperation and coordination that we are receiving from our British and European allies."

Kind is the chair of the British American Parliamentary Group (BAPG) and has had meetings at Number 10 Downing Street, the British Treasury and Trade offices, and with members of Parliament at Westminster, his statement said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

"Putin has violated international law, invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence. Putin's aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with stronger sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology and military sanctions. I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II."

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

"Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power. People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences. Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding — Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they've crossed another line that will yield untold horrors. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril."

Deb McGrath, D-Menominee, candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, former Army Captain and retired CIA Officer

"Last night, I watched unjustified Russian aggression against an independent nation, Ukraine. I served in National Security positions for 25 years, many of which were spent in Central Europe. I know the importance of diplomatic, economic, intelligence and military support to our allies, in support of democracies and freedom world-wide. My prayers are with those who stand in united response to protect a sovereign nation's borders."

This is a developing story and may be updated with more responses from leaders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.