La Crosse Arts Board approves new floral mural for downtown Main Street parking ramp

A new mural is coming to downtown La Crosse after the city's Arts Board approved its final design Wednesday morning.

The mural, which was designed and will be painted by Viroqua artist Natalie Hinahara, features a bouquet of native wildflowers that will scale the Main Street parking ramp at the corner of 3rd and State streets.

The Arts Board approved the design and liability insurance for the mural at a special meeting Wednesday, and Hinahara can now begin to install the mural.

The total cost of the project, insurance included, will be just over $8,668.

The plants included in the mural are yarrow and blue vervain, which are native to the area and will create sprigs of pink and purple adorning the wall of the parking ramp.

In her proposal, Hinahara said she chose these plants because they're native, and because they have "healing and medicinal properties." She said yarrow can treat wounds and stop bleeding, and blue vervain can be used to treat headaches, insomnia, depression and anxiety.

"I hope that the mural emanates a sense of healing, resilience and connection," she wrote.

The plants will also serve as a connection to the Ho-Chunk, who were among the first to occupy the La Crosse area. This will be represented on a plaque accompanying the mural, though the exact language is still being workshopped, according to officials.

The plants will have a "towering" effect and will climb up the archway of the southwest wall of the parking ramp. In the design rendering, the painting will wrap around the corners of the archway, creating glimpses of the mural from different angles.

Hinahara, who is also a printmaker, said she plans to approach the mural similarly to the way she would to making a print. She said she breaks images down into shapes and colors and will then "build" the image on the wall using multiple layers of paint.

"In the completed mural, the plants will be recognizable and accurate in color and form, but will retain a graphic sensibility and vibrancy," Hinahara said. This technique will also be more efficient for her while she's up on the wall.

Hinahara's artwork has been featured at the VIVA Gallery in Viroqua and the River City Gallery in La Crosse.

She has completed other murals around the region, including one outside of Maybe Lately's in Viroqua, a series of paintings at Spence Elementary School, and the floor mural at Schuby's Neighborhood Butcher in La Crosse.

The original timeline for the project was between June 28-July 14. Because it was delayed slightly, it's unclear exactly when the project will be completed. It's expected that work will begins shortly, though, and Hinhara had originally budgeted just over two-and-a-half weeks.

This latest artwork will join other murals in downtown La Crosse, including the "Helping Hands" mural which is also on the Main Street ramp, on the north wall, and "Confluence," a mural on the west wall of the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

