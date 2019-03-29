The city of La Crosse is trying out a new way to keep track of voters Tuesday at the South Community Library, improving efficiency for District 10 voters.
The city is borrowing electronic poll books called Badger Books from the Wisconsin Election Commission. The books are used to check in voters, process absentee ballots and register voters on Election Day.
It should make voting more efficient, La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke said.
“It’s basically a one-stop shop at the Badger Books,” Lehrke said.
They won’t need separate lines based on the ward and they can also use the Badger Books to register.
“The Badger Book takes people through that in a consistent way. It really helps everyone who is going to that polling place have the same experience,” said WEC public information officer Reid Magney.
While electronic poll books have been legal for years, the WEC noticed a couple years ago that no municipalities were using them. Rather than ask vendors from across the country to adapt their systems to the state, the commission built its own software that works with the existing online voter registration system.
“We have a loaner program, which allows municipal clerks to essentially try it before they buy it,” Magney said.
That’s important because the work stations cost about $2,000 apiece.
If all goes well, they could end up saving the city time and a not insignificant amount of money, particularly when it comes to processing absentee votes for big November elections with a high voter turnout.
There would also be a big savings on data entry after the election. When Election Day is over, someone has to scan the barcode next to each voter and enter in all the new registered voters.
“It’s quite a process,” Lehrke said.
She had a team of six people working on it for weeks after last November’s election.
“They were here until December. That’s a lot of staff that we would not have to have at the back end doing the data entry,” Lehrke said.
With the Badger Books, all that information is recorded digitally, then transferred to a secure computer through a physical connection.
“Within a few minutes, the files are uploaded,” Magney said.
Security-wise, there isn’t much to worry about. Poll books are public information already and the work stations are secure.
“All the information that we put on the tablets is encrypted, and it’s not connected to the internet,” Magney said.
Election Day’s test will see if it’s a good fit for La Crosse, and give the WEC some feedback on how it works.
