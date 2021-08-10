La Crosse capital improvement plan moves forward

The city of La Crosse's five-year capital projects plan won approval during Tuesday's Plan Commission meeting at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

The commission voted with no audible dissents to forward the now $51 million plan to the next stage of the budgeting process. Commissioners approved amendments to shuffle the timeline of some projects but left the list virtually intact.

"Nothing has changed other than we have a definitive schedule," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. "These are budget adjustments. They are nothing you haven't approved previously."

The list of items for 2022-26 reflects a $33 million reduction from the original draft of June 30. The biggest line items remaining on the list are:

$11.8 million to improve South Avenue from Green Bay Street to Ward Avenue.

$5.5 million for runway improvements at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

$4.5 million to improve La Crosse Street from West Avenue to Losey Boulevard.

$3.8 million for a new Fire Station No. 4.

$3 million in wastewater treatment facility upgrades.