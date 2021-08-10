 Skip to main content
La Crosse capital improvement plan moves forward
La Crosse capital improvement plan moves forward

Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds

The city of La Crosse's five-year capital projects plan won approval during Tuesday's Plan Commission meeting at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

The commission voted with no audible dissents to forward the now $51 million plan to the next stage of the budgeting process. Commissioners approved amendments to shuffle the timeline of some projects but left the list virtually intact.

"Nothing has changed other than we have a definitive schedule," Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. "These are budget adjustments. They are nothing you haven't approved previously."

The list of items for 2022-26 reflects a $33 million reduction from the original draft of June 30. The biggest line items remaining on the list are:

  • $11.8 million to improve South Avenue from Green Bay Street to Ward Avenue.
  • $5.5 million for runway improvements at the La Crosse Regional Airport.
  • $4.5 million to improve La Crosse Street from West Avenue to Losey Boulevard.
  • $3.8 million for a new Fire Station No. 4.
  • $3 million in wastewater treatment facility upgrades.

Among items remaining on the list is a shelter at Weigent Park. Residents of the neighborhood turned out during last month's meeting to support the shelter, estimated to cost $600,000. The project is largely being financially supported by a nearby neighborhood association, but residents are asking the city to contribute $200,000.

Reynolds said the five-year plan is flexible and can be reviewed from year to year.

"We may make some changes," he said. "Our priorities might change."

City Council member Chris Kahlow endorsed the five-year approach. "I realize it's a new process ... but I think we're on the right track," Kahlow said.

The project budget will be included in the 2022 operating budget, which will begin its process in the fall. The final budgets will be adopted by the La Crosse Common Council by mid-November.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

