La Crosse Center gets nearly $1 million more in federal COVID relief

The La Crosse Center has received an additional grant that will lend nearly $1 million more in COVID-19 relief to the venue as it works to bounce back.

A resolution approving a $959,815 Shuttered Venue Operator's Grant is heading before the La Crosse Common Council later this week, and is on top of an original $1.9 million Shuttered Venue grant the La Crosse Center received over the summer and other COVID relief.

This federal grant was created to assist venues that had to close their doors amid the pandemic, which the La Crosse Center did for much of 2020.

La Crosse Center director Art Fahey said the grant "comes at a time where the initial and the supplemental grant covers the La Crosse Center's operating budget when we were shut down due to COVID.

"We appreciate being awarded this grant and thank everyone who assisted in making it a reality," Fahey said.

The grant comes as the event venue is expected to fully wrap its $42 million expansion project later this fall, and has been able to welcome back concerts, conferences and more after a dark 2020.

On top of the Shuttered Venue grants, the La Crosse Center also received $196,317 in state COVID relief at the end of 2020.

