The La Crosse Center expansion and renovation is set for a December groundbreaking after the La Crosse Common Council awarded bids to subcontractors for everything from plumbing to demotion to electrical work.

The council unanimously approved 16 bids totaling $13,423,389 for the project as part of the second bid package for the $42 million project.

“This is a big step, a big milestone. It’s the product of a lot of work by a lot of people over a long period of time,” said La Crosse Center Board Chairman Brent Smith.

The city board has been working since 2014 to update the facility to bring in more clients and help the city-owned convention center stay competitive in the tourism industry.

Brent Smith

Smith

The design includes a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, 9,000 square feet of meeting rooms, an atrium and a rooftop garden terrace over North Hall, as well as a full North Hall and the solar power array. It also includes about $6 million in maintenance, including replacements for the seats in the arena.

The bids came in a touch over-budget, which means the design will have operable walls in the North Hall instead of a corridor on the west side of the building to connect the two ballrooms. The walls were prioritized because they’re a bit more practical, said Smith. Fewer clients would use the corridor than the changeable walls in the North Hall.

“They’re functional. It attracts people to use the building,” he said.

The bids accepted this week are primarily for work on the exhibition space, which will be torn down and rebuilt over the course of a year.

“This is the step that’s needed to actually start construction of the building,” Smith said.

Phil Ostrem mug

Ostrem

During Thursday’s council meeting, council member Phil Ostrem noted that many of the subcontractors for the construction are local, including Wieser Brothers General Contracting, Mathy Construction Co., Coulee Region Mechanical and Kish & Sons Electric.

“It’s good to see all our local businesses on this list. It’s good that they can be a partner with us to get this important mission completed,” Ostrem said.

The bids are a sign that the hard work of city officials is soon to pay off.

“The reality for some of us will set in when we actually see the groundbreaking,” Smith said.

The date hasn’t been set yet, but Smith said it will be sometime in December.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

