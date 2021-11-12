La Crosse City Council allocates funds for unsheltered

People in need of temporary winter shelter in La Crosse could have a roof over their heads as early as Monday.

The La Crosse City Council voted 12-0 Thursday to allocate $700,000 in federal funding to assist local citizens without a permanent residence. Roughly 100 unsheltered people have stayed at Houska Park this summer, but the tent community is becoming untenable as temperatures drop.

The council met in closed session to discuss contracting with local nonprofits before returning to open session.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the agreement will allow service organizations to offer immediate help.

“It will get people indoors,” he said. “We don’t have personnel or expertise to provide these services. What we have is access to American Rescue Plan funds.”

Reynolds said the funds will be used to rent rooms and provide other services related to homelessness.

The problem is growing, according to people who work with the unsheltered population. Last month, Kim Cable of CouleeCap, Inc. told the city’s Finance and Budget Committee that “unprecedented numbers of homeless living on the street right now — double from anything I’ve seen in my 16-plus years of doing this work.”

Reynolds said the agreement also gives the city time to pursue a longer-term solution.

“We’re working on longer-term strategies so that we don’t have this same problem this time next year,” Reynolds said.

